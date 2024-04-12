“He’s been the best player in Arsenal” - Podcaster claims Gunners star is outperforming Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City’s Walker 

UK podcaster Rory Jennings has insisted Arsenal's Ben White tops Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City's Kyle Walker as the Premier League's best right-back this season.

White, 26, has been a standout performer for the Gunners in their quest to win the title for the first time since 2004. He's made 43 appearances across competitions, registering two goals and five assists. The former Brighton & Hove Albion defender has been converted into a right-back and has shone in the role.

The Premier League consists of several talented right-backs including Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold. The Merseysiders' vice-captain, 25, has flourished this season with two goals and nine assists in 29 games across competitions.

Many argue that Walker, 33, is the greatest right-back in English top-flight history. He's excelled this season after taking Manchester City's captaincy armband, with three assists in 38 games, also filling in at centre-back.

Jennings was asked to rank White, Alexander-Arnold, Walker, and Chelsea captain Reece James. He placed the Arsenal man top of his list and explained why on 88sport's The Playlist:

"Ben White is the best right-back in the league this season. I think Ben White as much as I don't like him, the reason I don't like him is because he's been so good. You could easily argue that since the turn of the year, since he got back from Dubai when they went on that holiday camp, he's been the best player in Arsenal."

White joined Arsenal from Brighton in 2021 for £50 million after catching the eye at the Amex and on loan at Leeds United. He's since made 126 appearances at the Emirates, registering four goals and 10 assists.

John Barnes' intriguing comparison of Arsenal's Ben White and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

John Barnes has been impressed by Ben White.

Liverpool legend John Barnes spoke highly of what White brings to Mikel Arteta's side. The England icon told BonusCodeBets that the versatile defender's understanding of playing centrally helps his side feel more comfortable:

"He (White) makes Arsenal feel comfortable when the opponents put in crosses because he normally is a centre half."

Barnes compared White to Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold who he suggests does more wing play:

"No, he is not a Trent Alexander-Arnold who runs up and down the line all the time. But he gives them something different which allows the attacking players to focus more on the attacking parts of the game."

White's impressive season could have seen him become Gareth Southgate's first-choice right-back if he made himself available for his national team. He snubbed the opportunity to join the Three Lions during March's international break despite Alexander-Arnold and James being sidelined.

