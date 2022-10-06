"He's the best player we've ever seen" - Jamie Carragher backs PSG superstar Lionel Messi to cement GOAT status by winning 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed Lionel Messi to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and cement himself as the greatest of all time.

Messi has had a spectacular start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain, netting eight goals and contributing as many assists in 13 appearances.

It is a typical performance from the Argentine who will lead his nation into the FIFA World Cup in Qatar come to the end of November.

Carragher believes the former Barcelona forward is the greatest player of all time and is backing him to win the World Cup.

He began by comparing Messi to other greats to have graced the game (via CBS Sports Golazo):

"He is the best player (we've) ever seen. You've got greats that come before. Obviously Pele, Johan Cruyff, we saw Maradona. But I would say Lionel Messi is the greatest player to ever play football."

Carragher then suggested that Lionel Messi would be the undisputed greatest of all time should he win the World Cup with Argentina:

"That may not be universal in everybody's eyes because almost everybody associates that you have to win a World Cup. I would love nothing more for Argentina and Lionel Messi to win the World Cup. Just to cement him where I see him but in everybody's eyes as the greatest player to ever play the game."

His comments come as Lionel Messi has scored yet another eye-catching goal in PSG's clash with Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on October 5.

The Parisians' forward glided the ball past goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from outside the box and is running the show for the Ligue 1 side.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer



Lionel Messi's goal for PSG from this angle. Lionel Messi's goal for PSG from this angle. 🔥🇦🇷https://t.co/jJJ3sfPSVj

Lionel Messi eyes World Cup glory with Argentina

Messi eyeing World Cup success

The one trophy evading Lionel Messi is now just the World Cup and Argentina are among the favorites to lift the trophy in Qatar.

They are in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland and will be expected to advance quite comfortably to the knockout stages.

Messi won the Copa America last year but a World Cup winners medal would be the ultimate honor to sum up his glittering career.

He has spoken about La Albiceleste's chances of achieving glory in Qatar, saying (via Football Espana):

“Argentina can compete with anyone."

He continued,

“I am not saying that we are the big favourite to lift the World Cup, but we are ready. The memory of the Copa America is beautiful after so much suffering, but now there is another challenge on the horizon. I feel comfortable when we get together with the national team, everything flows. We all know what our role is and what we have to do."

