"He’s the best player in the league right now" - Rio Ferdinand hails Premier League superstar as the best in England

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has labeled Mohamed Salah as the best player in the Premier League right now ahead of Kevin De Bruyne. Salah was exceptional against Manchester City this past weekend despite his goal being canceled out by Kevin De Bruyne's left-footed screamer.

Here's what Ferdinand had to say on Salah:

"His goal was like being on FIFA, that chop, I’ve done that many times on FIFA where you pretend to whip it top corner and then you chop it back. Playground skills. Salah is scoring goals that are helping Liverpool win Premier League and Champions League titles."

He added:

"What I like about Liverpool was they started terribly and they reacted at half-time, came out a different animal. The first-half Liverpool couldn’t get out and City could have had two or three first half, I think City will be disappointed not to win and Liverpool happy with a draw."

Fans had hyped the clash as an early 'title decider' and it didn't disappoint with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne bagging goals for their respective clubs.

Will Liverpool get their hands on the Premier League this season?

The Reds are yet to lose a game this season and have looked more organized than in previous campaigns. Mo Salah has been on hand to deliver for the Anfield side and Sunday's game was no different.

The Egyptian king took on Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte with his hypnotizing footwork and skill before beating Ederson with a powerful shot from his weak right foot.

Liverpool are trying to get the leading goal scorer in the Premier League this season to sign a contract extension. Mo Salah's contract expires in 2023 and is holding out in the hope of getting a substantial pay hike.

Salah has been the driving force behind Liverpool's success. He helped Liverpool bag their sixth Champions League and their maiden Premier League title in 2019.

The Reds currently sit in the second position in the league table, a point behind Champions League-winners Chelsea. Liverpool's next Premier League game will be against Watford at Vicarage Road on October 16 after the international break.

