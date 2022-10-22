"He's the best player of all time" - Lionel Messi praised by PSG manager Christophe Galtier after stunning display against Ajaccio

Following Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Ligue 1 clash with Ajaccio yesterday (October 21), manager Christophe Galtier has showered praise on Lionel Messi, hailing him as the best player of all time.

The Argentine was in beast mode against Ajaccio, bagging one goal and two assists to inspire the defending champions to a vital 3-0 victory away from home. Messi wasted no time in making his impact felt as he set up Kylian Mbappe with a brilliant through pass to put the Parisians ahead in the 24th minute.

The Argentine then found the back of the net himself from close range in the 78th minute before setting up Mbappe once again in the 82nd minute to complete a 3-0 triumph.

Following that performance, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been greeted with a lot of praise from many, including his manager Christophe Galtier. The tactician couldn't hide his excitement during his post-match interview as he singled out the former Barcelona captain for some exaltation.

Galtier said, as quoted by Asianet Newsable:

"The pace was less intense in the second half, and we were in technical control. We had some key moments and didn't score, which gave Ajaccio some hope before our two magnificent goals, including Messi's."

The coach added:

"People come to the stadium to watch Leo play – he's the best player of all time. He likes playing with the others. He has this quality of wanting to play with others, he is very altruistic, and he was amazing on the second goal."

Leo Messi 🔟 @WeAreMessi Leo Messi has been involved in 46 goals (G/A) in 39 games in 2022! Leo Messi has been involved in 46 goals (G/A) in 39 games in 2022! https://t.co/10EImbms4c

With the result, PSG have raised their Ligue 1 points tally to 32 in 12 games so far this season. The Parisians are at the top of the table with 16 points over second-placed Lorient, who have 26 points in 11 matches.

Lionel Messi running riot with PSG this season

Lionel Messi has returned to doing wonders on the pitch this season.

Messi has returned to the top of his game following his slow start to life at the Parc des Princes last season. So far this term, the Argentine has recorded nine goals and 10 assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.

That includes six goals and nine assists in 11 Ligue 1 appearances, two goals and one assist in three Champions League games as well as one goal in the French Super Cup.

Poll : 0 votes