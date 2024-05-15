"He's the best" - Real Madrid defender chooses between Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr for 2024 Ballon d'Or

  • home icon
By Shashank
Modified May 15, 2024 06:29 GMT
Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham
Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has backed countryman Vinicius Jr. for winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or over English midfielder Jude Bellingham.

La Liga giants Real Madrid defeated Alaves 5-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 14 (Tuesday). Bellingham broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, while the lead was doubled by Vinicius (27'). Federico Valverde then scored Los Blancos' third goal of the game (45+1').

In the second half, Vinicius completed his brace with the help of an assist from Bellingham in the 70th minute. Arda Gular made the score 5-0 in the 81st minute as Real Madrid cruised over Alaves on Tuesday.

After the match, Brazilian defender Eder Militao was asked about his pick for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Replying to the question, Militao backed Vinicius Jr. for the prestigious accolade for individual excellence.

He said (via MadridXtra):

"Both great but Vinics
"Vinicius for Ballon d'Or? He's the best, if he keeps going he can win it soon," Militao added.

This season, the Brazilian winger has made 37 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos, where he has scored 23 goals and provided 11 assists.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham has made 40 appearances across different competitions, bagging 23 goals and 12 assists.

Manchester City looking forward to offering Real Madrid veteran a short-term contract: Reports

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are reportedly looking forward to offering Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos a short-term deal in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Defensa Central.

The Premier League giants are interested in signing the German midfielder, as his future at Santiago Bernabeu is unclear. Manchester City are set to offer Toni Kroos £13 million for a short-term deal if he decides not to extend his contract with Real Madrid.

Moreover, Pep Guardiola and Toni Kroos have also worked together during their time at Bayern Munich. Kroos joined Los Blancos in 2014 for a reported transfer fee of £24 million. Since then, the German midfielder has played a crucial role in the team's success.

Toni Kroos has made 463 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 28 goals and assisting 98. Moreover, he has also won five UEFA Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

