“He’s the best right now” - F1 driver Carlos Sainz picks Barcelona star as 2025 Ballon d'Or winner despite supporting Real Madrid

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz has backed Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d'Or this year. The Real Madrid fan believes that the teenager is the best player in the world right now.

Speaking to the media, Sainz said Yamal has been excellent for Barcelona and the national team, thus deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year. He added that there is no other winner for the France Football award and said (via ESPN):

"Ballon d'Or? I am a Real Madrid fan, but I would give the award to Lamine Yamal. He is a Barca player, but he is also a national team player. He is absolutely excellent and should be given the award because he is the best right now."

RedBull F1 driver Max Verstappen also backed Yamal for the Ballon d'Or, but hinted that it might not be this year. He believes that the Spaniard will be winning the award several times in his career and told Mundo Deportivo:

"What he's doing is impressive for his age, huh? It is incredible. Look, it's true that the Ballon d’Or has to be won by the best, but honestly, now, after the era of Messi nand Cristiano Ronaldo, there's no clear winner, at least for me, there's no particular player who's way ahead of the others at the moment. Maybe someone is still too young or whatever. But I'm sure Lamine Yamal will win the Ballon d'Or in the coming years."

Barcelona also have Raphinha nominated for the Ballon d’Or this year.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or several times

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal spoke to the media earlier this month and admitted that he dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or several times in his career. He is not focused on the France Football award this year and said (via GOAL):

"I don’t dream of winning one Ballon d’Or, but I dream of winning many of them. I believe I am a player capable of achieving that, and if I don’t achieve it, it will be because I didn’t do things the right way, not because I didn’t want to. So, I dream of having many of them, and when the day comes that I get there, I will be very happy, but I will keep winning more and winning with my team and everything."

Lamine Yamal played 55 matches for Barcelona last season, as they won the Copa del Rey and La Liga, while also reaching the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League. He scored 18 goals and assisted 25 times for the Catalan side.

