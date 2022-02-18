“He’s the best they could do in terms of bringing someone in with a clear vision and beliefs” – Joleon Lescott names manager Manchester United must target

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott believes current Spain manager Luis Enrique would be an ideal candidate to take over at Manchester United.

Lescott provided his reasons why Enrique would be ideal to take over at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, the 39-year-old believes the new United manager will have a massive task ahead of himself. Speaking to LiveScore (via Daily Star), Lescott elaborated:

"Though the battle for fourth is their immediate priority, I would imagine talk has already begun about this summer and who their top choice is to take over from Ralf Rangnick. Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag continue to be strongly linked - but I’m not sure it really matters who comes in next."

He added:

“For me, the gap between Manchester United and the trio of City, Liverpool and Chelsea is now simply too big for a new boss to bridge quickly. If I was picking United’s next boss, I’d probably go for Luis Enrique. I think he’s the best they could do in terms of bringing someone in with a clear vision and beliefs. But even he would struggle to get them into that top three."

Lescott continued:

“I believe United are still years away from challenging for titles, unless at least two of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel leave the Premier League."

Luis Enrique has been one of Barcelona's most successful managers in recent history. The Spaniard guided the Blaugrana to a continental treble in 2015. Overall, the 51-year-old tactician won two La Liga titles, three Copa Del Reys and a UEFA Champions League trophy during his stint at the Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. The Red Devils will require a new manager at the end of the season.

Various names have been linked with the vacancy at United ahead of the 2022-23 season. Some of the names include Erik Ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Brendan Rodgers.

utdreport @utdreport Mauricio Pochettino

Erik ten Hag

Luis Enrique



Who should be Manchester United's no.1 choice? Mauricio PochettinoErik ten HagLuis EnriqueWho should be Manchester United's no.1 choice? https://t.co/aVYiQ6Rcn1

Rangnick, meanwhile, will take over an advisory role at the club once his tenure as interim manager comes to an end.

A top-four finish is the minimum Manchester United should target this season

Many of Manchester United's plans for the summer are dependent on them securing a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. That includes appointing their new permanent manager and possible transfer targets ahead of the new season.

As things stand, United are fourth in the league standings, having accumulated 43 points from 25 games. However, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could overtake the Red Devils, as they have a games in hand. The Gunners are only four points behind with three games in hand. Spurs, meanwhile, are seven points behind, but also have three games in hand.

Manchester United travel to Elland Road to face a struggling Leeds United side in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Edited by Bhargav