“He’s the best out there” - Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah names 25-year-old star as best player in the world right now

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has named Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe the best footballer in the world.

The 24-year-old England international was speaking to Sky Sports along with Arsenal teammate Emile Smith Rowe as part of a social media segment. When asked for his opinion on the best footballer in the world, Nketiah replied (via The Boot Room):

"Mbappe, probably the best in the world right now. How direct he is, how dangerous he is in and around the box, the quality in the final third, I think he’s the best out there."

The World Cup winner with France may be the most obvious choice, with Manchester City's Erling Haaland a candidate for the title as well. Following his reported €60 million move to the Etihad in the summer of 2022, Haaland has scored 73 goals in 78 matches across competitions.

He also won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup in his first season at the club. Meanwhile, Mbappe has been rumored to join Real Madrid for free this summer after his contract runs out at the Parc des Princes (via GOAL).

So far, the 25-year-old attacker has scored 242 goals and assisted 105 in 289 appearances across competitions for PSG. He's won the Ligue 1 title five times with the Parisians but has yet to lay his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Bukayo Saka says Arsenal could have scored more after thrashing West Ham 6-0

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka believes the Gunners could've added to the six goals they notched up against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (February 11).

Saka scored once in either half (41' and 63') to take his goal tally for the Premier League season up to 10. Speaking after the match, Saka told Sky Sports (via GOAL):

"We were 4-0 up in the first half and we could have scored more. We smelled blood today and went for the kill."

On marking his 50th and 51st goals for the club, he added:

"I am really happy to achieve that. I missed some chances that I could have scored but it is a great achievement and I am proud of that."

On the night, Saka attempted six shots, three of which were on target. The 22-year-old would've been expected to find the net in the 35th minute when he headed a cross from Jakub Kiwior wide from close range.

Following this victory, Arsenal are third, level on points with Manchester City and two behind leaders Liverpool. However, the Cityzens have played a game less than their title rivals.