"He's better than Fred and McTominay" - Frank McAvennie claims Leeds fans would love it if club sign former Manchester United star

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has claimed that Leeds United fans would love to see the Whites sign former Manchester United star Juan Mata.

The World Cup-winning Spanish playmaker put an end to his eight-year spell at Old Trafford this summer and is looking for a new club. As reported by Spanish outlet AS, Leeds United could be preparing a sensational offer to lure the former Manchester United star to Elland Road.

It has also been suggested that Mata is open to joining the West Yorkshire club on a free transfer despite the rivalry between the two clubs.

Frank McAvennie has claimed that Juan Mata could prove to be a great addition to Leeds United and that fans would love the Spaniard. The former Scotland striker has also insisted that the former Chelsea star has plenty to prove and could do exactly that at Leeds.

McAvennie told Football Insider:

“When you’ve got such a good talent like Mata, I think he’s better than what’s he doing. I think he got a raw deal at Man United. Do I think he’s got something to prove? Yeah, definitely. Would he be good at Leeds? I think he’d be a great signing at Leeds."

“He loves getting on the ball, he would be the man there who could control things. I think he’d be a great signing. I just think he’s better than what he’s been showing."

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Leeds are interested in signing midfielder Juan Mata, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United. (AS) Leeds are interested in signing midfielder Juan Mata, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United. (AS) https://t.co/Yi3RQOmBsq

McAvennie has criticized Manchester United for failing to get the most out of the gifted midfielder, The 62-year-old also insisted that Mata is superior to the duo of Fred and Scott McTominay. He added:

“Mata is one of the ones I thought was a Man United player. If I think he’s good enough for Man United he’s certainly good enough for Leeds at the moment. He wasn’t getting a game for Man United but I would put him in straight away."

"He’s better than Fred and McTominay. When he comes in, I don’t think he does anything wrong and then he’s out again. I think Leeds supporters would love him at the club. They’ve been out of everything for so long that a player like Mata going to Leeds would be right up their street."

Juan Mata had an underwhelming spell at Manchester United

At one point in time, Juan Mata was one of the very best players in the Premier League when he was at Chelsea. He was named the Player of the Year twice during his time at Stamford Bridge but fell out of favor under Jose Mourinho.

The Spaniard was eventually signed by Manchester United in 2014 but could never reach the heights of his career at Chelsea once again.

Despite having an eight-year spell with the Red Devils during which he made a total of 285 appearances, Mata could never really flourish at Old Trafford.

Mata is 34 and might have a few good years left in him. He could be a solid addition to Jesse Marsch's Leeds United side if he joins the Whites.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far