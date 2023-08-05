“He’s better than Kepa” – Darren Bent names goalkeeper Chelsea should’ve signed instead of Robert Sanchez

Darren Bent reckons Chelsea should have signed David Raya rather than Robert Sanchez as competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mauricio Pochettino's Blues have sealed a £25 million deal for Sanchez. The 25-year-old has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge and he is tasked with competing with Kepa for the No.1 starting berth. He kept eight clean sheets in 25 games across competitions for the Seagulls last season.

However, Bent has questioned Chelsea's capture of Robert Sanchez as he believes his compatriot, Brentford goalkeeper, David Raya, would have been a better signing. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker told talkSPORT:

“Bringing in Robert Sanchez who doesn’t even start for Brighton now, he’s not their number one anymore, I find it quite strange. David Raya has been linked to Arsenal as their no.2 potentially, but he’s good enough to be a lot of teams in the Premier League’s no.1."

Bent continued by deeming Raya to be better than Kepa. He is bemused that the Spaniard is set to become backup to Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal:

"He’s better than Kepa, so why would Chelsea or David Raya not go, ‘Why go behind Ramsdale, why not go to Chelsea and be their no.1?’. There’s something not quite right with that Raya move. If I was Chelsea, I’d go ‘give me him’."

Raya was one of the Premier League's most impressive shot-stoppers last season. The Brentford goalkeeper kept 12 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions for Thomas Frank's side.

The 27-year-old looks to be heading to the Emirates as Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Raya. The Gunners are negotiating a fee with the Bees to get a deal over the line, per The Athletic.

However, many are surprised that Raya is willing to become a backup to Ramsdale. He has rejected contract proposals from Brentford as he sought a move to a top club but it was expected he would want to be No.1 immediately.

Pochettino could have given him that opportunity as Kepa wasn't the most dependable last season. Instead, the Argentine coach has lured Robert Sanchez to Stamford Bridge, but he fell down the pecking order at Brighton last season.

Robert Sanchez excited to link up with his new Chelsea teammates

Robert Sanchez will battle Kepa for the Blues' No.1 jersey.

The Blues have undergone many changes to their squad this summer and Robert Sanchez becomes their latest arrival. He gave his first comments since completing his move to Stamford Bridge on their Instagram account.

The Spanish goalkeeper stated in a video at their training ground in Cobham:

"Hello Chelsea fans, Sanchez here. Everything done. Can't wait to get started and see all the boys. Can't wait to see you all soon."

Sanchez was Brighton's No.1 throughout former manager Graham Potter's time at the Amex. However, Roberto De Zerbi's appointment last September spelled the end of the Spaniard's time as the Seagulls' first-choice goalkeeper.