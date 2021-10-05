“He’s better than Messi and Ronaldo” - Chris Sutton hails ‘brilliant’ Mohamed Salah after Manchester City goal

Former Blackburn Rovers forward Chris Sutton has praised Mohamed Salah, labeling the Egyptian superstar a better player than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah was absolutely brilliant for Liverpool in their clash against Manchester City last weekend. The winger set up Sadio Mane for the Reds' opener before going on an incredible solo run to net Liverpool's second. His performances in the 2021-22 season so far have brought him plenty of praise from all corners.

However, Chris Sutton's words were arguably the pinnacle of the praise that has come Salah's way. Speaking to BBC Radio 5's Monday Night Club, Sutton said:

"At this moment in time, he's better than [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo."

Mohamed Salah has gotten off to an incredible start this season. In seven Premier League games, the winger has scored six times and assisted thrice. Additionally, Salah has netted thrice in two Champions League matches as well.

In comparison, Lionel Messi has just a solitary goal in five matches for his new club, Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine has failed to set the stage alight since moving to France, though he did net for PSG in their blockbuster Champions League clash against Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has started the 2021-22 season in impressive form. He has scored five goals in six matches so far for Manchester United, but the Red Devils have suffered a dip in form in recent times.

Salah's output, in addition to being superior to that of Messi and Ronaldo, has also been aided by Liverpool's excellent start to the new campaign. The Reds are unbeaten so far this year and are second in the Premier League.

This could be a major factor in Sutton's opinion that Salah is presently a better player than Messi and Ronaldo. The former England forward also went on to say:

"To do it on that stage, which he has done for so many years, it just sums up how brilliant he is. Consistency is what you look for and he is doing it season after season after season where others are falling away and Liverpool still haven't signed him up."

If Messi or Ronaldo score that goal, the world says they're world class: Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah's stunner against Manchester City

Mohamed Salah's recent brilliance reached its absolute peak in the 76th minute of Liverpool's clash against Manchester City. The Egyptian received the ball on the right-wing and dribbled past Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte before sliding a finish past Ederson with his weaker foot.

Post the match, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was lavish in his praise of Salah. He even drew comparisons between Salah, Messi and Ronaldo during the post-match press conference. Klopp said:

"If Leo Messi scores that goal or Cristiano Ronaldo then the whole world says yes because they’re world class. Mo Salah scores that goal because he is world class he’s one of the best players in the world that’s how it is."

Mohamed Salah's goal against City marked the seventh consecutive match in which he found the back of the net. Liverpool will hope the Egyptian can continue that run when the Premier League resumes after the international break.

