"He’s not a better player" - Darren Bent claims Arsenal legend was a better footballer than Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has claimed that Arsenal icon Thierry Henry was a better footballer than Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland, 22, has been on a tear since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He has taken to English football with ease, scoring 49 goals in 43 games across competitions. The Norweigan striker netted in the Cityzens' 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday (April 26). He is now the outright record holder for goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season with 33 in 29 games thus far.

Plaudits have continued to come Haaland's way throughout the campaign, but Bent was quick to stress that the Norweigan isn't as good as Henry. He told talkSPORT when asked to pick between the duo:

“Henry, all day every day."

Bent opined that while Haaland has been scoring goals for fun, Henry was also providing assists:

“He’s not better than Henry. He’s not a better player than Henry yet, come on. People forget how good Henry was."

Erling Haaland has eight assists to his name so far this season. However, Henry is regarded as the greatest striker in Premier League history. The Arsenal legend bagged 228 goals and 103 assists in 376 games for the Gunners.

Henry was slick on the ball, relentless with his pace, and had a killer instinct in front of goal. Bent added:

“I get [the statistics] but he’s also got 20 assists, both [goals and assists]. It’s about both. He did both, that’s my point.”

Haaland is on course to shatter Premier League records. He has already eclipsed last season's Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung Min's 23 goals.

Henry ranks seventh in the list of all-time top goalscorers in the English top flight with 175. It may not be too long until Haaland finds himself within the top 10 and breathes down leader Alan Shearer's neck, who scored 260.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker lavishes praise on Erling Haaland following Arsenal win

Kyle Walker (right) is stunned by Erling Haaland's phenomenal season.

Erling Haaland was magnificent in the potential decider between Manchester City and Arsenal. The Norweigan provided two assists for Kevin De Bruyne before bagging himself a late goal.

He gave Gunners duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding a torrid time with his power and agility. His teammate Kyle Walker has lauded the frontman for his mesmerizing start to life at the Etihad. He told Manchester City's official website:

"Erling – what he has done in his first season – I don’t think many players have done that. You have to take your hats off to him. The big man brings goals. He attracts [rival] players."

Walker continued by insisting his side need to play to Haaland's strengths:

“When you’ve got the big man up front you need to utilise him. You need to play to people’s strengths. Erling is big, he’s tall, strong and he’s quick. We need to use that to our advantage. It’s a team game, there’s 11 of us on the pitch that move and create spaces for them to go and shine and show their qualities.”

