“He’s a big baby isn’t he?” - Agbonlahor blasts Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after row with reporter 

Gabby Agbonlahor has hit out at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his awkwardly tense interview following his side's win against Sheffield United.

Klopp's Reds beat the Blades 2-0 at Brammall Lane, courtesy of Virgil van Dijk's volley (37') and Dominik Szoboszlai's late effort (90+4'). The victory saw the Merseysiders move to within two points of league leaders Arsenal.

One would expect Klopp to have been joyous mood following his side's 10th win of the Premier League campaign. But, the German coach was in no mood for jokes during his post-match interview with Amazon Prime host Marcus Buckland.

Klopp labeled the English presenter 'completely ignorant' after he quipped about Liverpool playing at his 'favorite kick-off time' against Crystal Palace on Saturday, (December 9) That game is the earliest kick-off at 12:30 PM GMT.

Klopp said (via The Evening Standard):

"That's brave, I have to say. That's really brave to make a joke about that, really."

Agbonlahor told the Reds boss to 'liven up' following his frosty interview. He said on talkSPORT:

"He's a big baby isn't he? It's okay when he wants to make a joke about things. The poor presenter was having a little joke about it (fixture schedule). Liven up Jurgen, liven up, big baby!"

Klopp isn't the only manager who has clashed with the media this week. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola took issue with Sky Sports trio Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards for accusing his side of complacency.

Agbonlahor touched on this when explaining how he feels managers have become touchy:

"They're quite touchy these managers aren't they. Pep had a go at Neville, Carragher and Richards. I feel like presenters now don't know when to have a joke with these managers. They're so touchy."

Klopp is renowned for his somewhat feisty demeanor when speaking to the media. He can be a polarizing character but one that Liverpool fans admire for his honesty and passion.

Gary Neville reckons Klopp's the most important factor in Liverpool's pursuit of the Premier League title

Jurgen Klopp is a proven winner.

The Merseysiders have put themselves in the title picture amid a superb run of results. Klopp's men have won 10, drawn four, and lost one of their 15 league games thus far.

Klopp ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for English football's top prize back in 2020. The German tactician guided his side to the Premier League title and fans are dreaming of the club achieving that feat once again.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville suggests the Anfield giants are in the title race. He namedropped Klopp during his assessment on The Overlap (via The Liverpool Echo):

"Liverpool I'm not sure about but then they've got Klopp, so I think that's a factor because he can win and he's proven he can win."

Klopp's troops have some important games on the horizon following their win against Sheffield United. They travel to Crystal Palace this weekend before facing Manchester United (December 17) and league leaders Arsenal (December 23).