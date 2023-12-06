"How we behave is extraordinary" - Pep Guardiola takes sly digs at Manchester United and Liverpool legends in lengthy Manchester City title rant

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola aimed digs at pundits Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards after they accused the Cityzens of complacency.

The aforementioned pundits criticized the Manchester side following their 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (December 3). Claiming that his side can win the Premier League for the fourth season running, Guardiola said in his press conference rant on Tuesday (December 5) (via Metro):

"I don’t have anything to say about the pundits. Maybe I’m wrong but I don’t think it’s about complacency. I know the players, I know how they run. How we behave is extraordinary.

“He knows how difficult it is otherwise Gary Neville would’ve won four Premier Leagues in the best period of Manchester United. But he didn’t do it."

He added:

"Jamie Carragher didn’t win one (league title). Micah Richards didn’t win four Premier Leagues in a row. Never, ever. Maybe, maybe I’m wrong and they are seeing everything that I’m not able to see, but I don’t have that feeling."

Manchester City are currently placed third in the Premier League with 30 points, six behind table-toppers Arsenal. However, Guardiola's side could reduce the deficit to three following their trip to Aston Villa on Wednesday (December 6).

The Cityzens have already proved that they are capable of spending large parts of the campaign chasing the leaders and ultimately winning the championship. Last season, Manchester City were behind Arsenal for 248 days in the English top flight but managed to win the league five points clear of the Gunners.

Unai Emery reacts to never beating Pep Guardiola ahead of Manchester City fixture

Unai Emery (via Getty Images)

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was speaking to the press ahead of his club's Premier League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday. So far in his career, Emery has never beaten the former Barcelona manager.

The pair's sides have clashed 13 times so far, with Guardiola winning on nine occasions. Addressing his poor record against the Cityzens boss, Emery told reporters:

"Fifteen or 16 years ago I started playing against him and it’s always been the same question about when I can win against him.

“Always my response was the same: if I can take opportunities I will play more against the big teams and big coaches. The opportunity is always coming and tomorrow is an opportunity."

The Villans are sitting fourth in the league standings, having registered 29 points from 14 matches. They're only one point behind Manchester City and could leapfrog the champions if they win this upcoming fixture.