“He’s a big bear of a man, he’s massive” – Noel Gallagher reveals how Manchester City star’s father headbutted him and left him with stitches during celebrations last season

Manchester City's title celebrations last season ended up leaving English signer Noel Gallagher needing stitches for a burst nose.

Reflecting on the moment on the Pub Talk podcast, the former Oasis superstar revealed that he sustained the injury due to an accidental clash with City defender Ruben Dias' dad.

There was jubilation at the Etihad Stadium when Manchester City won the Premier League title by coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on the final matchday of last season. The Cityzens were made to work hard for the victory after going two goals down at the 69th-minute mark.

A beautiful strike from Rodri and an Ilkay Gundogan brace within the last 12 minutes of the game turned the outcome in the favor of Pep Guardiola's men.

Noel Gallagher joined the celebrations at the Etihad Stadium but was unlucky to suffer an accidental headbutt from Rubian Dias' father who was coming to lift him up. The rock star explained the incident on the Pub Talk podcast alongside Alan Brazil and former Arsenal star Ray Parlour:

"Ruben Dias' old fella is in a box next door to us. He's a big bear of a man, he's massive. When he's at the games, he likes a drink and he's over the balcony shouting. He's a good lad.

“So as Gundogan scores the winner I picked up my lad like the World Cup and we're like 'yesss' and when I put him down Ruben Dias' dad is coming running down the concourse to pick me up and as I turn around he runs straight into me.

"I had to get stitches into my nose and everything and for the last nine minutes I was getting treated in the room by St John's Ambulance while the clock was running down."

The former Oasis superstar also revealed Pep Guardiola's hilarious reaction to seeing his face covered in blood in the tunnel.

"My face was covered in blood and you know that bit when the final whistle goes and Pep starts crying, he runs up the tunnel," he continued.

"He was running up to his box to see his family as I'm coming down with the St John's Ambulance guy. We met in the corridor and he was in tears. We hugged and he goes, 'what's happened to your f*****g face?' My lad thinks I'm crazy."

What is Manchester City up to this season?

Manchester City won the EPL title last season

Manchester City have had a promising start to the 2022-23 campaign. They remain one of the favorites to win the Premier League title once again this term as they currently occupy second position in the table with 23 points in 10 games.

They're also doing well in the UEFA Champions League, sitting atop Group G with 10 points from four games so far. It remains to be seen if they can manage to defend the EPL crown and establish themselves at the pinnacle of European football.

