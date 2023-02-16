"He’s a big moment player" - Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool star is better than Manchester City player due to one key reason

Pundit Rio Ferdinand has picked Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker as the better keeper when compared to Manchester City's Ederson Soares. The Manchester United legend believes the Reds keeper's ability to deliver in the big moments edges him ahead.

Brazil have two top keepers in their squad, and the Liverpool man started ahead of the Manchester City man at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ferdinand believes it is the right decision as the former AS Roma keeper has done better in the big games.

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, Ferdinand stated that Ederson is the best keeper to use his feet, but Alisson is better at getting more points for his side. He said:

"Alisson. He probably gets you more points in a season, that's the only reason. I think Ederson, with his feet, there's no question he's the best in the world for me. But Alisson, he's a big moment player."

Brazil legend on Liverpool and Manchester City keepers

Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Julio Cesar was asked last year to pick between Liverpool's Alisson and Manchester City's Ederson in an interview with GOAL. The legendary keeper quickly sidestepped the question and claimed that his country had two great keepers again.

Football Daily @footballdaily



De Gea - 10

Lloris - 9

Alisson - 8

Ederson - 5 Errors leading to a goal since 2018/19 in the Premier League ["Big Six"]De Gea - 10Lloris - 9Alisson - 8Ederson - 5 Errors leading to a goal since 2018/19 in the Premier League ["Big Six"]🔴 De Gea - 10⚪️ Lloris - 9🔴 Alisson - 8🔵 Ederson - 5 https://t.co/YLRaX9ohLr

He said:

"In the last years, after Dida and me, the people in European football started to look for our position in Brazil as an important position. When I arrived in Italy, there was talk about Waldir Perez in 1982 [a goalkeeper who made high profile mistakes in a World Cup]. They said I was an example that goalkeepers in Brazil were getting better."

Cesar added:

"I was like, 'no, Brazil has always had great goalkeepers.' Now, you guys have just started to respect our position. Now, if we talk about the best three goalkeepers in the world, we could talk about Ederson and Alisson. It isn't just those two but there are many others in Europe. Most people respect Brazilian goalkeepers in football now. Tite doesn't need to worry about either of those two."

Tite is no longer Brazil's manager after leaving his role following the elimination from the FIFA World Cup in the quarter-finals.

