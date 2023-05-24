"He’s a bit better than backup plans" - David Seaman urges Arsenal to sign 'quality' Barcelona target this summer 

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has opined that the Gunners should look to sign midfielder Ruben Neves, who has also been linked with Barcelona.

Neves, 26, has been a vital player for Wolverhampton Wanderers since joining them from FC Porto in 2017. He has made over 250 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals and providing 13 assists as a central or defensive midfielder.

Arsenal are in the market for a midfielder in the summer and have been linked with a move for West Ham United's Declan Rice. As per The Daily Mail, they have also identified Neves as a backup option.

Seaman, however, believes the Portuguese midfielder is much better than just a backup option and that the Gunners should look to sign him. Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, he said (via The Boot Room):

"I think he’s a bit better than backup plans, if I’m honest. Neves is a good player. I would take him as well, because he’s a quality player. There’s no doubt about that.”

As per The Times, Neves is likely to leave Wolves this summer with his contract expiring in 2024. The west Midlands club are likely to ask for around £45 million for the midfielder.

He has also been linked with Barcelona, who are looking for a midfield pivot with Sergio Busquets set to leave in the summer.

Granit Xhaka on his Arsenal future

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been linked with a move away this summer. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, talks have advanced with Bayer Leverkusen for a potential transfer.

After the Gunners' 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on May 20, Xhaka was asked about his future at the Emirates. He replied:

"You will know latest next week, for sure."

He also confirmed that the decision will be revealed before Arsenal's final game of the season against Wolves on May 28.

Xhaka, 30, has had a roller coaster of a stint with the Gunners since joining the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016. He was made captain but had a major falling out with the club's fans which also saw him being stripped of the armband.

The Swiss midfielder was close to leaving the club before manager Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay and he has since seen a major upturn in fortunes. Xhaka has won the fans back with his performances this season, helping Arsenal compete for the Premier League title.

Overall, the Swiss midfielder has made 296 appearances for the Gunners, registering 21 goals and 29 assists.

