"He's a bit cautious" - Gareth Southgate claims Chelsea star asked not to be included in England squad 

England manager Gareth Southgate revealed that Chelsea captain Reece James asked not to be included in the squad for the upcoming 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers.

The Three Lions will play Malta on November 17 and North Macedonia on November 20. Southgate's side are undefeated in the qualifiers and sit atop Group C with 16 points from six games.

James is not a part of the squad for the upcoming set of games. England, though, have a deep pool of right-backs with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, and Kieran Trippier in the team.

About James' absence, Southgate said that the 23-year-old doesn't feel he is quite ready yet. He said (via BBC):

"I was hoping to call Reece James, but he doesn't feel he is quite ready. He's a bit cautious but I can understand that. We have got options [at full-back] but perhaps they're not the experienced options we have in other areas."

James has made only five appearances for Chelsea this season, having missed nine games due to a hamstring injury. James has missed 90 games already in his club career due to hamstring issues.

Hence, his not wanting to be a part of the national team could be to avoid aggravating any potential injury woes. James has so far made 16 appearances for England, providing three assists.

John Obi Mikel highlights the area Chelsea's Reece James needs to improve

Reece James is technically one of Chelsea's best players and is the team's captain, having received the armband in the summer. However, former Blues midfielder John Obi Mikel thinks the England international needs to be more vocal.

Mikel pointed out how John Terry used to motivate the rest of the team when he was the captain. The Nigerian added that he doesn't see current players of his former team communicating on the pitch. Mikel told talkSPORT:

"I know Reece James is a captain and he’s a fantastic player, but when I watch him on the pitch he’s not vocal. I remember when John Terry used to come up to a player and grab you by the neck and be like ‘wake the F up, we're about to lose a game here.’"

He added:

"I don't see that here. Nobody even talks to each other. Nobody corrects, nobody screams at each other. How are you going to win games?"

Lack of leadership and experienced players are among the main reasons behind Chelsea's lackluster form since the last season. Mikel, a serial winner with the Blues, might have a valid point.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League with four wins, three draws and four defeats.