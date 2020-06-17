"He's a born leader!" EPL and Manchester United legend showers accolades on Bruno Fernandes

Former EPL goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes that the combination of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba will work wonders for Manchester United.

Manchester United's midfield was unable to produce inspiring performances prior to Bruno Fernandes' arrival.

EPL great Peter Schmeichel believes that Bruno Fernandes can lead Manchester United

In an interview with the FourFourTwo magazine, Manchester United and EPL legend Peter Schmeichel claimed that the leadership qualities of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba will make a massive impact on Manchester United's fortunes in the EPL.

Are you excited for the Bruno Fernandes x Paul Pogba partnership #MUFC fans?https://t.co/gKwEETzjnn — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 17, 2020

Manchester United has improved over the course of this EPL season and is currently 5th in the Premier League table. Peter Schmeichel believes that it is only a matter of time before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield combination clicks into gear in the EPL and delivers results for the side.

EPL great Peter Schmeichel heaps praise on Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been a spark in Manchester United's midfield

Manchester United acquired Bruno Fernandes in the winter transfer window and the Portuguese midfielder has seized the initiative and provided a much-needed spark in the EPL side's midfield.

Bruno Fernandes has already scored 3 goals and registered 4 assists in his short time at the club and won Manchester United's Player of the Month award in his first month in the EPL.

Peter Schmeichel believes that the Portuguese midfielder has what it takes to succeed in the EPL with Manchester United.

“Bruno Fernandes stands out. I was at Old Trafford to watch his first game against Wolverhampton, and straight away he started to talk - do this, do that, give me the ball, move over there."

Fans of Manchester United have very high expectations of a potential combination of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the EPL.

Bruno Fernandes can't wait for that Paul Pogba link up 😍



[talkSPORT] pic.twitter.com/RSKnyntMU4 — Goal (@goal) June 17, 2020

Manchester United's legendary goalkeeper believes that the combination will make the Red Devils a force to reckon with in the EPL.

"Paul Pogba is coming back, and he’s a natural born leader as well. We’ve got Harry Maguire the club captain, who I think really has stepped up, and there’s also leadership from David de Gea in goal, and Victor Lindelof. It’s important that we have all of these leaders.”

Manchester United has suffered from a distinct lack of leadership in the past and faces an uphill battle to secure qualification to the Champions League next season. With the acquisition of Bruno Fernandes, Peter Schmeichel believes that fans of the EPL could potentially see a new and improved Manchester United.

"If I look back at the teams I played for, I see very few guys in those teams who were not leaders, but times have changed. You don’t see the John Terrys of this world any more, but for us, we’ve got a few in our team."

Peter Schmeichel captained Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson

Peter Schmeichel certainly knows a thing or two about good leadership. The Danish goalkeeper was a key member of Manchester United's all-conquering side under EPL legend Sir Alex Ferguson and captained the Red Devils to a famous victory against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.

The legendary EPL goalkeeper played alongside the likes of Paul Ince, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, and Paul Scholes and won several EPL trophies at Manchester United. Sir Alex Ferguson continued as the manager of Manchester United till his retirement in 2013 and Manchester United has not been the same ever since.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised to rejuvenate the EPL giants' fortunes and has his work cut out for him ahead of a difficult schedule. The Norwegian manager will have to get the best out of his illustrious and creative midfielders to qualify for the Champions League next season.

