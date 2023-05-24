"He's on borrowed time" – Dwight Yorke says big-money Manchester United star's time at the club has been a mystery 

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has hit out at Jadon Sancho's poor outings with the Old Trafford outfit.

Sancho, 23, has struggled to shine since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around £73 million in 2021. He has failed to replicate his old form during his first two seasons at the club, attracting criticism of late.

Speaking to the Mirror, Yorke shared his thoughts on Sancho's sub-par stint with the Red Devils. He elaborated:

"Yeah, Sancho has been a mystery so far, really. He had so much potential and hope for the likes of Manchester United. He was a huge investment for them, really did an amazing job when he was at Dortmund. Somehow the transition from there to Manchester hasn't really worked out in the way that we all thought it might for him here."

Suggesting that Sancho's future at Manchester United is up in the air ahead of the next season, Yorke continued:

"He has really struggled so far, whether it's from a mental point of view, which seems to be well documented. He hasn't really really lived up to the price tag at United. So yeah, he's on borrowed time, I suppose, if you have to be fair in many respects. He hasn't really produced the goods that we expected of him, in my honest opinion."

Sancho, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2026, has scored 11 goals and laid out five assists in 76 games for the Old Trafford side so far. He is currently averaging a goal contribution every 291 minutes for them.

In comparison, the 2021 DFB Pokal winner averaged a goal involvement every 87 minutes of first-team action at Dortmund. He registered a whopping 114 goals and assists in 137 overall matches for the Bundesliga outfit.

La Liga club keen to loan in Manchester United attacker: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Valencia are interested in roping in Manchester United forward Facundo Pellistri on a two-year loan deal this summer. Los Che manager Ruben Baraja has already given the green light for his signing.

Pellistri, who is reportedly set to pen a new deal until June 2028 at Old Trafford, is keen to secure a temporary switch away from Manchester United. He is interested in getting hefty number of minutes under his belt next campaign.

Should the 11-cap Uruguay international join Valencia this summer, he would be a regular starter for them. With both Samuel Lino and Justin Kluivert set to return to their parent clubs, he would get enough opportunities to impress.

So far, the 21-year-old star has featured in just 208 minutes of action this season, spread across nine games.

