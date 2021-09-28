“He’s very brave” – Jamie Carragher explains why he is a 'huge admirer' of Chelsea star

Chelsea have had a great start to the new season, impressing across the Premier League, the Champions League and the EFL Cup so far.

Although many players have impressed at Stamford Bridge over the last few weeks, Jorginho has been singled out for praise by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.

"I’m a huge admirer of Jorginho. He always wants the ball," the Englishman explained on Sky Sports why he loves the Chelsea midfielder.

🏆 May 2021 - Champions League

"He’s very brave. He takes it in difficult positions. He won’t mind a man up his backside. He’ll still take the ball because he’s brave," he added.

This comes after Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel also lavished praise on Jorginho, recognizing his immense contribution on the pitch.

"He’s in love with the game and this is the feeling he transports in the first minute," the tactician said of the Italian midfielder.

"He never stops transmitting this energy that he’s really into the game and thinking about tactics and loves to be involved and feel a true connection with the game and he's such a positive guy.

"That makes him a very, very important player and a huge link in the middle of the pitch, not only for us but also for Italy," Thomas Tuchel added.

Jorginho has enjoyed the brightest year of his career in 2021. The midfielder was influential as Chelsea made history by winning the Champions League last season. He followed that up with another success with Italy at the European Championships this summer.

His return to Chelsea for the new campaign was marked by a triumph in the UEFA Super Cup clash with Villareal in August. The Italian was recently named Europe's best player to honor his incredible performances and achievements during the year.

Jorginho has shown no signs of slowing down since the new campaign kicked off last month. The Italian has made seven appearances for Chelsea so far this season, ammassing 623 minutes across all competitions.

His role as a deep-lying playmaker has been pivotal in Thomas Tuchel's system at Stamford Bridge. The Blues currently occupy third spot in the Premier League table, tied at 13 points with second-placed Manchester City and just one point behind table-toppers Liverpool.

