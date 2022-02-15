“He’s doing a brilliant job” – Noel Whelan claims Arsenal will have to pay ‘massive’ fee to sign 20-year-old forward

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes it could take a 'massive' fee for Arsenal to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan at Southampton from the Blues, is enjoying a fine season for the Saints, which has attracted interest from Arsenal. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is on the lookout for a new striker following the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang in January.

Now football.london has reported that Arteta is interested in the Albanian striker. Broja has six goals and one assist in 20 Premier League games this season for Ralph Hassenhuttl's men. Whelan was asked by Football Insider if Chelsea would be reluctant to sell their young asset, to which he replied:

“Yeah, absolutely."

He continued:

“With the performances he’s putting in, Chelsea may even look to keep him. He’s doing a brilliant job for Southampton."

Broja's latest performance against Manchester United, where he bullied Red Devils captain Harry Maguire, was particularly eye-catching as he continues to raise his stock.

Chelsea, meanwhile, continue to have issues with their strikers, with £97.5 million signing Romelu Lukaku failing to live up to his lofty price tag thus far. Whelan touched on the possibility of Broja returning to Stamford Bridge, saying:

“Only Chelsea can decide whether he’s a player who can be useful to them in the future. But I can guarantee you now; even if they decide that he’s not, Chelsea will be asking for a massive price, and clubs like Arsenal will have to pay it.”

Armando Broja is continuing to impress for the Saints.

Regarding the possibility of signing Armando Broja, who has ten caps for his country, it could be an uphill task to persuade Blues manager Thomas Tuchel to sell the striker.

Whelan thinks Chelsea could ask for a huge fee for him, considering Broja's age and ability. The striker has similar traits to former Blues striker Diego Costa. However, he is quicker than Costa, and the Albanian is a nuisance for defenders in the Premier League already.

Meanwhile, Arteta is weighing up his options to replenish his striking department. He is enticed by Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak, who continues to impress for the La Liga outfit.

The Gunners also hold an interest in Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Despite an injury-plagued campaign, the Englishman has been one of the Toffees' better performers.

Nevertheless, Broja is an interesting proposition. His unique traits compared to other Premier League strikers explains why the north London outfit are so attracted to him. However, it remains to be seen if the Gunners potentially break the bank to secure the 20-year-old.

