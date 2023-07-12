“He’s called up for our pre-season camp tomorrow” – Inter coach responds to Manchester United interest in Andre Onana

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has revealed that Andre Onana has been called up for the pre-season camp from Thursday amid interest from Manchester United. He has left the door open for an exit, but believes nothing has been agreed between the two clubs.

Manchester United have been pushing to sign Onana this summer and have intensified their efforts following the exit of David De Gea. The Red Devils have had a bid rejected for the goalkeeper and Fabrizio Romano claims it was a €45 million one.

Inter Milan reportedly want €60 million to sell the Cameroon star they signed on a free transfer from Ajax. Inzaghi has now called the goalkeeper to the pre-season camp, and told the media (via Sky Italia):

"Onana to Man Utd? He's an Inter player today and he's called up for our pre season camp tomorrow. The market is unpredictable. We know Italian clubs need to sell before signing new players… that's the reality."

Earlier this month, Inter Milan's CEO, Beppe Marotta, confirmed that the Red Devils were interested in Onana and was quoted by Daily Mail as saying:

"Manchester United expressed a particular interest, but that needs to blossom into making a proposal over the next few days. Once that happens, both Inter and the player will make a careful evaluation."

Manchester United backed to sign Andre Onana by Louis Saha

Former Everton striker Louis Saha has backed Manchester United to sign Andre Onana this summer from Inter Milan. He believes the Cameroon goalkeeper will need some time to adjust to the new league.

Speaking to Betfred, Saha claimed that Onana was the perfect goalkeeper for Erik ten Hag. He believes that the duo's connection from the Ajax days would make things better for the Red Devils.

"I think so. He's a top goalkeeper that's eager to improve and he's 27 years old, so he's got plenty of experience, but isn't old at all for a goalkeeper. The manager is looking to play out from the back and see how he can disrupt the opposition. I believe Onana will be very important for United."

He added:

"It takes time for players to adjust to a new league, but I'm certain he's going to be a perfect fit as he was able to play in a very strictly structured Inter Milan team and was still able to revolutionise the squad with his forward-thinking, so I have no doubt that he's going to do the same at Manchester United."

The Red Devils played with Tom Heaton in goal for their pre-season friendly against Leeds United. David De Gea has left the club, while Dean Henderson is pushing for a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

