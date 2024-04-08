"He's not capable of coaching anymore" - Ex-Real Madrid star says Jose Mourinho is 'completely finished' in savage rant

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is completely finished and is no longer capable of coaching, according to the opinion of ex-Los Blancos star Antonio Cassano. He has also accused the Portuguese tactician of sticking to his old system of coaching.

Recall that Mourinho hasn't had the best of experiences in his coaching career in recent years. Since parting ways with Real Madrid back in 2013, he's now been fired by four clubs, with Roma being the latest to show him the exit door back in January.

Now out of a job, a long-term adversary of the Portuguese, Antonio Cassano, has seized the opportunity to fire shots at him. Speaking to La Domenica Sportiva, the former Los Blancos and Italy forward went all out, saying:

“As a coach, Mourinho is now completely finished. He is not capable of coaching anymore, he is still doing the same things as 10 years ago. He wouldn’t play [Leandro] Paredes and preferred [Edoardo] Bove to [Lorenzo] Pellegrini. [Daniele] De Rossi gave Roma the belief that this is a strong team, he’s doing an extraordinary job. He was always destined for this.”

Jose Mourinho isn't the only elite manager to face Cassano's wrath. The Italian also lashed out at Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, telling the tactician to step down from his role. Juventus continue to trail Inter Milan in Serie A this season.

“Inter are much, much stronger this season, but seeing as Allegri is a coach who says his career is based on results and he hasn’t won anything in three years, it’s time he stepped aside. He already should’ve done it last season. Juve have 17 internationals and spent €160m on the transfer market, but they play slapdash football, the players can’t seem to string three passes together," Cassano said.

Inter currently lead the Scudetto race with 79 points from 30 games, 17 points above third-placed Juve and a game in hand.

Chelsea make major decision over potential Jose Mourinho return: Report

Chelsea have made a decision regarding the potential return of Jose Mourinho to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to a fresh report from English outlet Daily Mail.

As per the report, the Blues have decided against the appointment of the Portuguese tactician to replace Mauricio Pochettino, as they have no appetite to grant him a third stint at the club.

The source also claimed that the Londoners feels making such a move would send the wrong message across. Instead, they'd rather focus on other managers they've got on their radar, including Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim.