“He’s changed our team completely”, “Had me stood up in my living room applauding him” – Manchester United fans thrilled by performance from one player in Chelsea draw

Manchester United fans may not be too pleased with their 1-1 draw against Chelsea, but they were thrilled with Casemiro's performance on October 22.

The defensive midfielder was impressive for the Red Devils, working in defense, recycling possession, and getting forward in attack. He clinched a point for Manchester United with his stoppage-time goal, pushing the Old Trafford faithful into hailing his quality.

They took to Twitter to lavish praise on the midfielder, who joined them from Real Madrid this summer Here is a selection of tweets from the elated Old Trafford supporters:

ًE. @UtdEIIis I’m sorry but Casemiro is genuinely unbelievable I think him playing with Modric and Kroos made him underrated because the offensive side of his game is unreal. I’m sorry but Casemiro is genuinely unbelievable I think him playing with Modric and Kroos made him underrated because the offensive side of his game is unreal.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



He's the difference for Manchester United in midfield. World-class Casemiro isn't just good at breaking up plays, he's SO GOOD on the ball, and his distribution is excellent.He's the difference for Manchester United in midfield. World-class Casemiro isn't just good at breaking up plays, he's SO GOOD on the ball, and his distribution is excellent.He's the difference for Manchester United in midfield. World-class 👑 🇧🇷

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Whatever the result, Casemiro has been the best player on the pitch. Phenomenal. #mufc Whatever the result, Casemiro has been the best player on the pitch. Phenomenal. #mufc

. @utdcynical That passion from Casemiro in his celebration ffs, he had me stood up in my living room applauding him That passion from Casemiro in his celebration ffs, he had me stood up in my living room applauding him

Trey @UTDTrey CASEMIRO ABSOLUTE BEST IN THE WORLD, MY DMM CASEMIRO ABSOLUTE BEST IN THE WORLD, MY DMM

Breezy @BreezyUTD Casemiro is actually phenomenal man. He’s changed our team completely Casemiro is actually phenomenal man. He’s changed our team completely

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning I love Casemiro more than words. I love Casemiro more than words.

Casemiro will hope he can continue to win vital points for Manchester United as the race for top four continues. The Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League table, just a point behind Chelsea.

Manchester United rescue one point against Chelsea

The Red Devils seemed like the better side for much of the game, as they provided consistent trouble for Graham Potter's men in the final third.

Although the first half ended in a goalless draw, Erik ten Hag's charges looked more likely to make things happen. Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Chelsea time and again in the match.

Although Manchester United were playing at Stamford Bridge, they placed pressure on their hosts, who struggled to cope. However, the clinical edge required to see off the game was lacking, with Kepa making important saves to ward off efforts from Antony and Marcus Rashford.

Notably, the Red Devils also took home the lion's share of possession, keeping the Blues stunted across all thirds.

However, an error from Scott McTominay late in the second half put the game in Chelsea's favor as they were awarded a penalty. The midfielder put his arms around Armando Broja to hold off the forward in the penalty area.

Jorginho sent David de Gea in the other direction and coolly placed his effort towards his left.

The game might have ended with a win for Chelsea, but Casemiro was on hand to save the day for Manchester United. The defensive midfielder went forward for a series of crosses and eventually got his head to the final cross from Luke Shaw.

He leapt the highest and guided the ball towards goal. Although Kepa touched the ball, it wasn't enough to push it away from the goal line, and United drew level late in injury time.

Poll : 0 votes