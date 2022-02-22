“He’s cheating” – Roy Keane slams Leeds United star for what he did against Manchester United

Manchester United legend Roy Keane accused Leeds United's Diego Llorente of cheating in the former's 4-2 win over the latter in the Premier League.

United had a 2-0 lead at halftime but ended up conceding two quick goals at the start of the second half. However, further strikers from Fred and Anthony Elanga meant that the match ended with a comfortable scoreline.

Harry Maguire scored United’s first goal of the night and their first goal from a corner since April 2021. This was Manchester United’s 140th attempt since they last scored from a corner.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 – Bruno Fernandes is the first Manchester United player to score four league goals against Leeds United in a single season. Thorn. 4 – Bruno Fernandes is the first Manchester United player to score four league goals against Leeds United in a single season. Thorn. https://t.co/UH5S6mZa8R

However, Keane thought that Llorente was guilty of getting too tight on his man during the corner. He called Llorente's actions a form of cheating, according to Football Daily and said:

“He’s cheating, even his body position is not great. There’s a reminder to the players there is only one ball, but you’ve got to do more than one job as if I’ve just got my man here. You’ve got to do a couple of jobs, where the ball is coming from, if your mate slips. It’s a form of cheating, he is just grabbing people and he’s actually too tight.”

Manchester United still need improvement before facing Atletico Madrid

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes recently claimed that he believes they have a chance of winning the Champions league this season. Of course, there is a lot of quality at the club but recent months have gone far from planned.

United were expected to be big title contenders on multiple fronts but they currently find themselves in an awkward position.

They are currently fourth in the Premier League, but their competitors Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have played three games less. Failure to qualify for the UCL next season is bound to have a lot of impact on the club’s transfer window plans.

Regardless of the recent uptick in form, the team has looked far from certain at the back. They also haven’t been as fluid as fans expect them to be in attack either.

They now take on Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid have also suffered this season but have more than enough quality to cause problems for United at the back.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict



35 appearances

25 goals

9 assists



They meet once again Cristiano Ronaldo’s record vs Atletico Madrid:35 appearances25 goals9 assistsThey meet once again Cristiano Ronaldo’s record vs Atletico Madrid:👤 35 appearances⚽️ 25 goals🅰️ 9 assistsThey meet once again 😈 https://t.co/dDtV4c5Qf3

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence means that the club will always have a chance in the Champions League. However, they will need multiple other players to show better form in the coming time.

For Harry Maguire, the goal against Leeds United might as well prove to be a significant moment. It could be pivotal not just for this season, but for his overall career at the club as well.

