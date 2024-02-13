“He’s not Chelsea level”, “Really, really stupid” - Chelsea fans label 21-year-old ‘useless’ after 3-1 win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a hard-earned 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday (February 12) to rise to 10th place on the points table. The Blues managed to overcome a disappointing start to the game to claim all three points in the second half of the clash.

Following successive defeats against Liverpool and Wolves, Chelsea were keen to avoid a third straight league defeat. They were impressive in midweek when they claimed a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in their FA Cup Fourth Round replay.

Mauricio Pochettino chose to stick with the side that defeated Villa, making only one change in defense, as Thiago Silva started the game. The manager started a frontline of Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, and Noni Madueke, but England U-21 international Madueke was disappointing.

Fresh from providing a fine assist in the game against Villa, the 21-year-old was handed another start, with Raheem Sterling keeping his place on the bench. Chelsea fans were, however, disappointed with Madueke for his showing in the game, and they took to X to air their thoughts.

"All on Madueke. The more and more we get to watch of him, the clearer it becomes he’s not Chelsea level," a fan wrote.

"Madueke is really, really stupid," another user chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

At half-time, Christopher Nkunku, who has scored twice in 12 league appearances this season, took Madueke's place in attack, and the change sparked new life into the Blues.

Chelsea put three past Crystal Palace test to climb up to 10th

Crystal Palace took the lead against the run of play when Jefferson Lerma beat goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic with a brilliant strike from outside the box. The Blues found an equalizer at the start of the second half as Conor Gallagher fired home from inside the box.

Chelsea were fired up after the equaliser and were not disappointed on the stroke of full-time. Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez scored in the added time to win the game.

Pochettino's side made history as they became the first side in history to win 13 consecutive matches over the same opponent. They also became the side that has inflicted the most defeats on Roy Godson in his career.

The Blue's next travel to face Manchester City in the league on Saturday (February 17) before a date against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.