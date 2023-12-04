"He’s not a child anymore" - Roy Keane demands more from Manchester United attacker after poor display against Newcastle

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has demanded more from Marcus Rashford after a disappointing outing during the Red Devils' 1-0 loss to Newcastle United on Saturday, December 2.

Erik ten Hag and Co. struggled to get anything going as a unit at St. James' Park. Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute goal was enough to deservedly secure all three points for the Magpies.

The loss leaves Manchester United seventh in the Premier League standings with 24 points from 14 games. They have had a mixed season, winning eight games and losing six, and are yet to beat a team in the top 10.

Roy Keane blasted the Red Devils, before taking aim at Marcus Rashford, saying (via METRO):

"[Rashford] is a local lad, he’s got the mega deal and that is all well and good. I need a bit more, you run forward no problem but you have to run back. Cover yards."

He added:

"He’s 26 now, he’s not a child anymore. He’s got to set the example. He’s got to lead by example, is he on his own? Absolutely not. He’s one of the experienced players in that dressing room and if he’s not setting the example, not good."

Rashford had a poor outing against Newcastle. He displayed poor work-rate and character and completed just 11 out of 17 passes with an accuracy of 65%. The 26-year-old also had zero shots on goal, failed to land any accurate crosses, and lost four duels.

The England international has been a shadow of what he was last season, netting just two goals and providing four assists in 18 appearances in total.

"They played better than us" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag makes honest admission following 1-0 Newcastle defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently admitted his side were outplayed by Newcastle United during their 1-0 defeat on Saturday.

The scoreline did little to tell the full story as the Magpies dominated the Red Devils at home. They had 59% possession and attempted a total of 522 passes with an accuracy of 83%. Newcastle also had 22 shots in total, with four being on target, and were unlucky not to score more with Kieran Trippier's free-kick crashing against the crossbar.

In contrast, Manchester United had just 41% possession and completed 366 passes with an accuracy of 75%. They also only mustered eight shots with just one being on target.

Following the game, Ten Hag told BBC Sport (via @UnitedStandMUFC):

"We have to give credit to Newcastle, they played better than us tonight. We started well, had a chance with Garnacho, but then after that they were better."

Manchester United will be aiming to bounce back in their next Premier League fixture against Chelsea at home on Wednesday, December 6.