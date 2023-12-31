“He’s a class act" - Pundit heaps praises on £100m Manchester United transfer target

Former England star turned pundit Sue Smith has hailed Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite who has been linked with a move to Manchester United. As reported by Football 365, the English defender has emerged as a target for the Red Devils as well as Tottenham Hotspur.

Sue Smith has claimed that Manchester United are looking at the right player if they are indeed interested in Branthwaite. She hailed the 21-year-old Everton defender as a class act for his reading of the game and recovery pace. She has also claimed that Everton fans are already bracing for interest in their star defender.

The pundit told Sky Sports, as quoted by Football 365:

“He’s a class act. Every time he gets the ball, he’s just so calm and composed when he gets it. [He] reads the game so well [and] he’s got that pace to get back in. A lot of Everton fans say, ‘Don’t big Branthwaite up."

Branthwaite has been exceptional at the back for Everton this season. He has been a key reason why Sean Dyche's side are just outside the relegation zone despite being deducted 10 points. The young defender has forged a strong partnership with James Tarkowski, which has been pivotal in Sean Dyche's side keeping six clean sheets.

Just 21 years of age, Branthwaite is still pretty much in the development phase of his career and looks like a wonderful defender in the making. Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 5 in, he isn't only strong in the air but is also quite agile and comfortable on the ball. The Manchester United target has so far played just 33 games for Everton and had a brilliant loan spell with PSV Eindhoven last season.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown opens up on Manchester United's flaw in tactics against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal icon Martin Keown has highlighted the key drawback in Manchester United's system as they lost 2-1 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, December 30. The former England defender insisted that the Red Devils looked extremely stretched when they lost the ball and Forest punished them.

Keown highlighted that the absence of a player anchoring the back four hurt Erik ten Hag's side as they lost to Nottingham for the first time in 29 years. He said on The Match of the Day, as quoted by Manchester Evening News:

"There's a flaw in what United do with their shape. When they lose possession in transition, they don't have that player who sits in front of their back four. The shape is really drawn out and [Kobbie] Mainoo is then drawn into almost a back three. Dominguez and Gibbs-White had a field day and Forest were outstanding in what they did."

Manchester United remain seventh in the table following their loss at the City Ground but could be overtaken by Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United.