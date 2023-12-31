"The shape is really drawn out" - Arsenal legend Martin Keown details key flaw in Manchester United's gameplan after loss to Forest

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has delivered his verdict on what went wrong for Manchester United as they lost 2-1 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, December 30. The Gunners icon has claimed that the Red Devils' shape was extremely stretched out of possession.

Keown has claimed that Manchester United didn't have an out-and-out anchor to sit in front of the back four and protect the backline. The former England defender claimed that Nuno Espirito Santo's side took advantage of this and punished Erik ten Hag's side on the break.

Keown said on The Match of the Day, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

"There's a flaw in what United do with their shape. When they lose possession in transition, they don't have that player who sits in front of their back four.

"The shape is really drawn out and [Kobbie] Mainoo is then drawn into almost a back three. Dominguez and Gibbs-White had a field day and Forest were outstanding in what they did."

Following a wonderful comeback victory in the midweek against Aston Villla, Manchester United suffered yet another setback. They lost to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground for the first time in 29 years.

Nicolas Dominguez opened the scoring for Nuno Espirito Santo's side in the 64th minute. But Nottingham were soon pegged back as Marcus Rashford equalised after Matt Turner's loose pass was intercepted by Alejandro Garnacho, who set Rashford up.

Morgan Gibbs-White scored the winner for Nottingham Forest in the 82nd minute to inflict the Red Devils their ninth Premier League defeat in 20 games.

Erik ten Hag impressed with three Manchester United stars despite defeat to Nottingham Forest

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named three players who had an impressive game against Nottingham Forest despite their 2-1 defeat. The Dutchman said that his forwards did well in the second half and particularly praised Adam Diallo.

Ten Hag also claimed that Alejandro Garnacho had a good game and also praised Marcus Rashford for his goal.

He said:

“In the second half, they (the attackers) were in the match. I thought Amad Diallo came in really good. Alejandro Garnacho played a very good game, I think. How he fought for that all the time and prepared the goal, a good goal by Marcus Rashford.”

Manchester United continue to struggle for any kind of consistency and find themselves seventh in the Premier League table. However, they can be overtaken by Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United this week.