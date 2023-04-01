“He’s been class” – Darren Bent hails Arsenal star as ‘one of the signings of the season’

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has labeled Leandro Trossard as one of the signings of the season after Arsenal's 4-1 league win against Leeds United on Saturday (1 April).

The Belgium international showed nifty footwork inside the box before playing a hard-hit low cross into Gabriel Jesus' path in the 55th minute. The Brazilian centre-forward connected perfectly with the ball from a couple of yards out to make it 3-0 on the day.

Trossard played the full 90 minutes for his team and created three goal-scoring chances for his teammates. Bent was one of the many onlookers to have been impressed by his display. He tweeted:

"Trossard has been one of the signings of the season, I don't care if he only arrived in January, he's been Class 👏🏿👏🏿"

Jesus' knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil prompted Arsenal to spend £27 million on signing Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. He has since scored once and provided seven assists in 11 Premier League games for his new club.

Goals from Ben White, Granit Xhaka and a brace from Jesus were enough to hand the Gunners a crucial league win at the Emirates. Rasmus Kristensen scored in the 76th minute to make it 3-1 but it turned out to be nothing more than a consolation goal.

The win meant the Gunners reclaimed their eight-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table. The Cityzens, who still have a game in hand, beat Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad a couple of hours before Arsenal's win against Leeds.

Arteta explains decision to leave Arsenal star on the bench for Leeds United clash

Mikel Arteta ended a 54-game run of Premier League starts for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka when he named him on the bench against Leeds United.

The Englishman has been one of the stars of the north London outfit's season, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 29 league matches. For many, he is in the running for the 'Player of the Season' award.

Hence, it came as a surprise to the fans when Saka was named on the bench against Leeds. Arteta was asked to address the decision before the game, to which he replied, via BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t Mirror):

"He was unable to train yesterday. He's feeling a little better today. We might still see him at some point."

Saka came on in the 60th minute for Jesus but had no tangible impact, finishing the game without managing to register a single shot or a key pass.

