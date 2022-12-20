"He's clearly aiming high" – Emiliano Martinez's agent leaves door open to foreign league despite Manchester United and Chelsea links

Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez's agent, Gustavo Goni, has stated that his client would be open to a move to Serie A despite transfer rumors involving Manchester United and Chelsea.

Martinez, 30, etched himself in the history books after his breathtaking 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign for Argentina. After helping his nation lift the trophy for the first time since their triumph in 1986, he also bagged the Golden Glove award.

During an interview with TUTTOmercatoWEB, Goni was asked whether Martinez would be open to a move to Serie A. He replied:

"Today, there are few teams that can afford a goalkeeper like him. But Serie A, well, why not? He is clearly aiming high, for the Champions League."

Apart from Juventus and Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in snapping up the Independiente academy graduate.

Speaking on CBS Sports' House of Champions podcast, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shed light on Martinez's future. He said:

"Let's wait for the summer... the domino effect will start with goalkeepers, maybe Chelsea or maybe with Manchester United. Emiliano Martinez could be one of them [who could potentially join these two teams if such a situation occurs]."

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are currently in search of a new goalkeeper. While David de Gea is set to be a free agent next summer, Eduoard Mendy has fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge of late.

A right-footed vocal presence inside the penalty box, Martinez has been one of the standout shot-stoppers in the Premier League over the past two campaigns. Since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal for £20 million in 2020, he has registered 30 clean sheets in 91 overall matches.

Aston Villa do not want to accept offers for the Argentine goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

Josko Gvardiol drops transfer hint amid Chelsea and Manchester United links

During an interview with The Athletic, RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol was asked for his opinion on being linked with a potential permanent move to Stamford Bridge in the future. He responded:

"About me and Chelsea? I don't know. You know what happened in the last few months. To be honest, I have no idea as of right now."

Gvardiol, who helped Croatia finish third at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, clarified that he is currently content in Leipzig. He said:

"My agent is taking care of this and we will see. Right now, I'm happy in Leipzig. I don't know, we will see – you never know. You know the stories and these things but all I can say is that I'm happy in Leipzig and right now, I'm going to stay there and perform for them."

Gvardiol, 20, has registered three goals and four assists in 65 matches across all competitions for Leipzig. He joined the German outfit from his boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb for an initial fee of £13 million in 2020.

