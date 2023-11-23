"He's a clever player" – Louis Saha wants Manchester United to sign former Barcelona star to solve attacking problems

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has backed the idea of the Red Devils snapping up Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Earlier this month, Spanish news website El Nacional claimed that the Old Trafford outfit are interested in launching a move to sign the Frenchman. They are willing to trigger the star's £22 million exit clause.

Speaking recently to British betting website Paddy Power, Saha hailed Griezmann and urged his former club to add the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to their ranks in January. He said (h/t Football365):

"Antoine Griezmann is a talented player and unlike many players, there's never any doubts about him. He's very mobile and physically, he'll always find the right area. Manchester United's interest in him shows straight away that there is something wrong."

Showering further praise on the 32-year-old attacker, Saha concluded:

"They already have Mason Mount, but it means they're looking at a replacement for him because Griezmann is the type of player that United need. He's a clever player who can be in the pocket, create things and score goals. He's a great player who has scored so many goals for Atletico and it would be exciting."

Griezmann, who rejoined Atletico in a potential £22 million move from Barcelona in the summer, has been in stellar form this season. He has scored 12 goals and laid out one assist in 16 appearances so far.

Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo unlikely to leave in January, says journalist

In his column for Caught offside, acclaimed transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has provided insight into Manchester United-linked defender Jean-Clair Todibo's future at OGC Nice. He wrote:

"There have been rumours about Newcastle and Chelsea being interested in Todibo and I can say that he's been scouted by many clubs. United made contact with the player's representatives last summer, while Newcastle were tracking him in June then nothing happened."

Claiming that Nice are unwilling to sell the player soon, Romano wrote:

"At the moment, there is not something concrete as he is a key player for Nice, therefore, it is not easy at all to imagine a deal in January."

Todibo, 23, has cemented himself as a vital first-team starter at Nice since arriving from Barcelona for an initial £7 million in 2021 after a fine short-term loan spell. He has played in 114 games for them so far.

Should the Frenchman join Manchester United in the future, he would emerge as a crucial starter beside Lisandro Martinez in their backline. He could also feature in a holding midfield role if and when required.