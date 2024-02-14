"He's that clever" - Thierry Henry believes Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne can finish career in new position

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne can finish his career in a defensive midfield role, according to Thierry Henry. Former Arsenal forward believes the Belgian playmaker is clever enough to thrive in a deeper role should he make a transition in the latter phase of his career.

Kevin De Bruyne has been in the headlines since making his sensational return from injury last month.

The playmaker marked his return with an incredible performance, coming off the bench and contributing a goal and assist to inspire Manchester City to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on January 13.

Since then, the 32-year-old hasn't looked back and it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that he's the main reason why the Cityzens maintain high hopes of claiming silverware and finishing the campaign on a high note.

Kevin De Bruyne had another spectacular day in office yesterday as Manchester City clashed with Copenhagen in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday (February 13). The playmaker contributed a goal and two assists to inspire his team to a 3-1 win away from home.

The Belgian put on a spectacular show and caught many eyes as he always does. What's more interesting is the way he was dropping deep to fetch the ball, connecting with his teammates before launching threatening attacks.

After watching that performance, Thierry Henry is convinced that the 32-year-old would thrive as a holding midfielder if he chooses to play in that role in the latter phase of his career.

“I can see him finishing his career lower, as a holding midfielder. He’s that clever”, the Arsenal icon said on CBS Sports [via YouTube].

Following yesterday's result, the Cityzens now have one leg in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. They will play the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on March 6.

Kevin De Bruyne's stats for Manchester City so far this season

An unfortunate hamstring injury prevented De Bruyne from having a good start to the season. However, his return from that long layoff seems to be perfectly timed as Manchester City have their talisman back in the most decisive phase of the season.

So far this term, the Belgian has made nine appearances for the Cityzens across all competitions, recording two goals and eight assists. Interestingly, he's contributed an assist each in every Premier League game he's featured in since returning to action.

Up next, Pep Guardiola's men will go head-to-head with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in the English top flight this weekend (February 17).