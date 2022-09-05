"He's that coach on the football pitch" - Manchester United legend Paul Scholes makes dramatic U-turn on Arsenal star

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, claiming he is a leader in the dressing room who shows the ropes to the younger players.

Xhaka, who joined the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach for £35 million in the summer of 2016, has been a divisive figure for most of his time in London.

A former club captain, he was stripped of the responsibility by former head coach Unai Emery after swearing at fans during a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in October of 2019.

However, after mending his relationship with the supporters over the last two years, Xhaka is now a core member of the squad. He has started the 2022-23 campaign on a positive note, contributing one goal and two assists in six Premier League starts.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5.2% - Between 2016-17 and 2021-22, 0.7% of Granit Xhaka's touches in the Premier League were in the opposition box, compared to 5.2% this season. Freedom. 5.2% - Between 2016-17 and 2021-22, 0.7% of Granit Xhaka's touches in the Premier League were in the opposition box, compared to 5.2% this season. Freedom. https://t.co/tRv3zPR9Mq

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via HITC), Scholes shared his thoughts about Xhaka's recent resurgence. He elaborated:

"I wouldn't say I have always liked him. I think he has repaired that damage with Arsenal and the fans. But from seeing him late, especially the last four or five games, he has real quality as well. I think people don't think like that."

He continued:

"He has a lovely left foot. He can play nice passes. He plays the position really well and he has been getting forward a lot more than usual. I really like him. He's a really good footballer. He's a leader. He drives standards every day in the dressing room."

He added:

"On the football pitch, he has done great and I really like him. He's that coach on the football pitch. He's the one [who talks to the] younger players. He brings them together, keeps them in line and make sure they are doing what they are doing every week."

Overall, Xhaka has registered 15 goals and 24 assists in 256 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners. He has helped the club lift four trophies, including two FA Cups in 2017 and 2020.

Arsenal will travel to Xhaka's home nation to face FC Zurich in their UEFA Europa League Group A opener on Thursday (September 8).

Arsenal in the midst of a midfield injury crisis

Ahead of his team's 3-1 defeat at Manchester United, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta confirmed that the club will be without midfielders Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey for some time due to hamstring and thigh injuries, respectively. He told the club website:

"With Mo, it's probably a little bit easier and we are talking months. With Thomas, hopefully, we are talking weeks or even shorter than that."

In the absence of the pair, Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga have started the Gunners' last two Premier League matches.

