"He’s more than a colleague, A friend, a brother" - Liverpool assistant coach Pep Ljinders opens up on relationship with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Ljinders has hailed outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp as 'more than just a colleague.'

Klopp stunned Reds fans when he recently announced that he's stepping down at the end of the season due to burnout. Having arrived in October 2015, the German has become a legendary figure at Anfield, leading the club to every title they have competed in, except the UEFA Europa League.

That includes their maiden triumph in the Premier League era in 2020, along with successes in the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and others.

Providing a glimpse of his relationship with Klopp, Ljinders recently said (as per The Anfield Talk) mutual trust and 'freedom to lead' the team are the keys:

“He’s more than a colleague. A friend, a brother. We’ve been through a lot. Good & bad times. We trust each. That’s why it works. He gives me freedom to lead the team, to design training, to make tactical decisions. That says everything.”

Ljinders arrived at Anfield a year before Klopp, having also served for a while under the previous boss Brendan Rodgers.

Pep Linders explains why he's also leaving Liverpool at end of season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

It will be a summer of change at Liverpool Football Club. Not only is their affable manager, Jurgen Klopp leaving, but so are assistant manager Pep Ljinders and his fellow coaches Peter Krawietz and Vitor Matos.

In an interview with the club website, Ljinders explained that he's seeking a new challenge after a productive decade-long stint at Anfield and that he always wanted to leave with Klopp.

"Yeah, 10 years of the club, and my boys don’t know anything else, they are Scousers. I owe this club everything. They don’t owe me anything, to be honest. It’s 10 years full of dedication.

"I always said I will finish with Jurgen; the moment I will not assist anyone else, that’s the moment I will go, and I will manage. That was always the case."

Paying tribute to his assistant coach, Klopp said:

"The most influential guy in the last years definitely in this club was Pep Lijnders. The job he did is absolutely exceptional. The inspiration he is for me is absolutely exceptional."

Liverpool are eyeing an unprecedented quadruple, with their first silverware on the line being the EFL Cup, where they take on Chelsea in the final on February 25.