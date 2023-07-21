"He's coming to Real Madrid," "Manchester United it's up to you now" - Fans react as PSG drop Kylian Mbappe from pre-season squad

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have shocked fans by excluding Kylian Mbappe from their pre-season tour in Japan, while placing him on the transfer list.

Recent actions by the Parisian giants indicate they believe Mbappe's heart lies with Real Madrid. A bombshell report from L'Equipe (via GOAL) revealed that the French outfit are almost certain that a shadow deal is already in place for Mbappe to make a stunning move to Madrid. However, it's set to happen on a free transfer at the end of this season.

However, PSG have chosen to play hardball, making it clear that they won't let their prized forward play for them until he commits to a contract extension. But Kylian Mbappe has refused to back down into a corner easily. He's been upfront about his desire to see out his current contract, which is set to wrap up next summer.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has chimed in with the news:

"Understand PSG consider Mbappe FOR SALE starting from today."

Romano further alluded that despite the public statements from the club president of Al Khelaifi, Mbappe has kept his cards close to his chest. The PSG chiefs want to know whether he has decided to extend his contract or leave, but the forward is yet to reveal his next play, leaving fans to endlessly speculate.

Speaking of fans, Twitter exploded with reactions to the news, with many calling on their clubs to take advantage of Kylian Mbappe's transfer listing. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Kylian Mbappe set to pocket £68 million if he stays loyal to PSG for another year

The Parisian faithful were treated to an emotional spectacle when Kylian Mbappe shared the pitch with his younger brother, Ethan, during PSG's friendly face-off against La Havre.

While family ties were celebrated, the 24-year-old starlet, fresh from scoring a scintillating goal, was conspicuously absent from the squad travelling to Japan.

A revelation from El Pais (via Daily Mail) suggests that the French sensation could potentially bag a jaw-dropping loyalty bonus of around £68 million. But this is hinged on him staying loyal to the Parisian giants for one more year.

Mbappe's allegiance to Paris seems to be in a state of flux, and Real Madrid waits in the wings, ever eager to welcome the prolific forward. But the Parisians, fueled by pride and considerable financial stakes, won't let their crown jewel depart without a fight, and now they have put him on the transfer list.

While he will not play with the side, they are set to lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in a friendly on Tuesday. The Parisians' Japanese tour also features contests against Cerezo Osaka, Inter Milan, and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.