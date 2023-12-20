"He's considered the perfect player" - Fabrizio Romano names player Arsenal want to sign in key position

Fabrizio Romano reports that Douglas Luiz remains Arsenal's top midfield target but that Aston Villa are unwilling to part with the Brazilian.

Luiz has been regularly linked with the Gunners and was the subject of three bids worth up to £25 million in the summer of 2022. Villa rejected those offers, wanting to keep hold of the 25-year-old, per Sky Sports.

However, Arsenal's interest hasn't subsided and he remains a top target heading into January. The only stumbling block is that the Villains aren't prepared to lose the in-form midfielder.

Transfer expert Romano gave an update on the Gunners' potential pursuit of Luiz. He wrote on his X account:

"Douglas Luiz remains Arsenal fav option as midfielder, he’s considered the perfect player but Aston Villa remain on their position as they don’t want to sell Douglas. No changes since November, yet."

Luiz has been in fine form this season, bagging six goals and four assists in 25 games across competitions. He's played a key role in helping Unai Emery's side push for a top-four finish, with Villa sitting third in the league.

Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit doesn't think his former club should spend £100 million to lure Luiz to the Emirates. He said (via Metro):

"£100m is a lot of money, I really like Douglas Luiz but is he worth £100m? It’s crazy money. I’m not sure it’s a good idea for Arsenal to go straight on the market and buy Luiz for that much."

Luiz has three years left on his contract at Villa Park, having arrived from Manchester City in 2019 for £15 million. He's gone on to make 176 appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing as many assists.

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Everton's Amadou Onana as an alternative

Amadou Onana could be an option for the Gunners.

The Gunners appear to be intent on signing a new midfielder in January whether that be Luiz or not. The Daily Mail reports that the north Londoners are 'closely' watching Everton's Amadou Onana.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Toffees since arriving from LOSC Lille in August 2022. The Belgian has made 17 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Onana possesses power and agility that suit the typical profile of midfielder Mikel Arteta prefers as part of a midfield three. He could replace Thomas Partey whose future is somewhat uncertain.

The Belgium international has four years left on his contract at Goodison Park. The Gunners could turn to Onana should a move for Luiz not come to fruition.