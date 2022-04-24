"He's coped so well" - Dirk Kuyt delivers verdict on what special Liverpool star has done at Anfield 

There are not a lot of players in Europe right now who would walk into the Liverpool squad and settle in like a duck takes to the waters. Jurgen Klopp's squad possesses great quality which is second to none and has set some really high standards.

Hence, when Liverpool signed winger Luis Diaz from Porto in January, not many were expecting him to hit the ground running from the word go. However, the player has delievered on the faith Klopp has shown in him and has looked the part as a Reds player.

Former Netherlands and Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt has waxed lyrical about the Colombian. He is pleasantly surprised by how comfortable he looks in a Reds shirt. The 41-year old spoke to Keifer Macdonald on This is Anfield's YouTube channel and said:

"Yeah, you can speak the language of football, and when you speak that language it’s pretty easy to understand. I’ve said before how important Diaz is for the team and how special it is that he’s coped so well since his arrival. It’s a new country, new culture, new team, new coach, so he’s had to learn the tactics, but he’s settled in very quickly.”

With the 25-year-old's introduction, the team have a new dimension to their attacking play. Diaz, with many tricks up his sleeve, his explosive pace and eye for a goal has already influenced important games for the Anfield outfit.

He has registered four goals and two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Reds so far.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Gary Neville on Luis Diaz:



“It’s utterly depressing. Oh my god, what a player he is. His tenacity, his pace, his skill, his spirit and he’s cost not a lot again. They’ve found another one. They’ve got 5 genuinely world class forwards.” [Sky] Gary Neville on Luis Diaz: “It’s utterly depressing. Oh my god, what a player he is. His tenacity, his pace, his skill, his spirit and he’s cost not a lot again. They’ve found another one. They’ve got 5 genuinely world class forwards.” [Sky] https://t.co/lNSugcFxNU

Liverpool prepare for Merseyside Derby to keep Manchester City under pressure

The Premier League title race drama continues week after week this season. On Saturday, Manchester City gave a statement of intent by brushing aside Watford in a 5-1 victory to go four points clear on top.

Jurgen Klopp's team will now play their match on Sunday against a relegation-battling Everton side. They are expected to smash some goals for themselves. As things stand, both these teams cannot afford even the slightest of slip-ups because it could have serious implications in the title race.

Liverpool also have a great chance of winning the quadruple this season. They already wrapped up the EFL Cup title in February by beating Chelsea in the final. They will face the Blues again in the FA Cup final on 14 May and will fancy getting the better of them once again.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“I’m actually desperate for Liverpool in this era, in this time, this manager, this special vibe that I’m feeling with Liverpool, I’d love them to do the quadruple.” Ian Wright:“I’m actually desperate for Liverpool in this era, in this time, this manager, this special vibe that I’m feeling with Liverpool, I’d love them to do the quadruple.” #awlive [liverpool echo] Ian Wright:“I’m actually desperate for Liverpool in this era, in this time, this manager, this special vibe that I’m feeling with Liverpool, I’d love them to do the quadruple.” #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/ufEuJc79M7

Having been drawn against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final also gives a certain amount of confidence to the Reds. They would feel like the favorites to enter the finals.

Edited by Aditya Singh