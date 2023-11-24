"He's crazy, he's so funny" - Declan Rice names the biggest character in Arsenal's dressing room

Arsenal star Declan Rice has named Oleksandr Zinchenko as the biggest character in the Gunners' team.

Rice was asked by a fan on the Premier League's official YouTube channel which of his teammates is the biggest character. He responded:

"Biggest character for sure is Zinchenko. He's crazy, he's so funny. I'd probably say he's the joker of the team. A lot of other lads would probably say that as well. Constantly just winding up people."

Zinchenko has displayed a passionate character during his time at Arsenal. He's built a strong rapport with the Emirates faithful. He alluded to this during an interview with the club's official website last season:

“I’m just trying to do my job as well as I can. On the pitch, I am giving my one hundred percent. The fans have welcomed me so warmly at this club. I can’t be grateful enough for everything they have done and the support I’ve received from them.”

The Ukrainian left-back joined the Gunners from Manchester City in a £30 million deal in July 2022. It appears that Zinchenko also got up to mischief during his time at City. His former teammate Cole Palmer explained how the Ukraine international used to pull pranks at the Etihad (via Sky Sports):

"Zinchenko was quite funny. He liked to prank. At times Alex was the main joker at Manchester City. His comments and all sorts of antics made not only me laugh."

The 26-year-old has earned plaudits not just for his bubbly characteristics but also for his superb performances at Arsenal. He's quickly become a fan favorite, making 49 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals, and providing as many assists.

Arsenal's Declan Rice is ready for Euro 2024 with England

Declan Rice celebrated England's Euro 2024 qualification.

Declan Rice will almost certainly be on the plane to the European Championships in Germany next year with England. The Arsenal star was part of the Three Lions side that qualified by winning Group C, with a record of six wins and two draws in eight games.

The former West Ham captain played in his nation's lackluster 1-1 draw against North Macedonia on Monday (November 20). Despite a frustrating performance, Gareth Southgate's men were confirmed to be entered into the Euro 2024 group draw in pot one.

Rice is looking forward to the European Championships and he took to Instagram to express this (via GOAL):

"Unbeaten in qualifying, ready for the Euros. Thank you England fans for the support this year."

Declan Rice has earned 48 international caps, scoring three goals since making his debut in 2019. He was part of the Three Lions side that made it to the Euro 2020 final before losing 3-2 to Italy on penalties at Wembley after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.