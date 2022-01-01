"He’s at Cristiano Ronaldo levels now" - Micah Richards tips Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for 2022 Ballon d'Or

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards feels Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah can win the Ballon d’Or in 2022.

The Egyptian is currently the top-scorer in the Premier League with 15 goals this season; five ahead of Diogo Jota, who has managed 10. He is also the highest assist provider with nine so far.

Salah surprisingly finished only seventh in the Ballon d’Or standings despite a good year. But Richards feels the attacker is at a level where he could make the Premier League’s Hall of Fame and the all-time team.

“He is getting to the level now where we are talking about him being in the Premier League’s Hall of Fame, someone who could be in the all-time team. What a player he has become. He is so dangerous that in some matches you don’t see him for 80 minutes but then he will pop up with a goal or an assist. It’s not luck that happens,” Richards said.

Richards also said Salah’s goal-scoring is at the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portuguese's peak. The former City player stated that Salah can go on to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

“He’s at Cristiano Ronaldo levels now, the one-time winger who has redefined himself to become an ultimate scorer. If 2021 was spectacular for Salah, 2022 can be even more so. He looks a certainty at this stage to win the PFA Player of the Year but if Liverpool were to win the Champions League, he will also have an outstanding chance of lifting the Ballon d’Or,” Richards added.

A good AFCON will help Mohamed Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or this year

Mohamed Salah was nowhere close to Lionel Messi in the final Ballon d’Or standings. Despite an underwhelming end to the year, Messi lifted his seventh Ballon d’Or due his to impressive performances for Argentina.

The attacker played a key role in Argentina’s Copa America 2020 win earlier this year, and Salah will hope to make a similar impact for Egypt.

Although the Egyptians are not the favorites for the competition, anything can happen if Salah can carry his club form to the AFCON this month.

Liverpool fans will hope Mohamed Salah does well in the AFCON and returns after the tournament without any injuries.

