“He’s so dangerous because he can go either way on the ball” - Benfica head coach gives special praise to Chelsea duo before Club World Cup clash

Benfica manager Bruno Lage lavished praise on Chelsea stars Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez. The Portuguese tactician claimed that the pair are among the best players in the world in their respective positions.

Neto joined the Blues from Lage's former side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, for a reported £54 million fee last summer. Fernandez moved to Stamford Bridge from Lage's current side for a then-British record transfer fee of £106.8 million in 2023.

This is Lage's second spell at Benfica, after his previous stint between 2019 and 2020. He didn't manage Fernandez in either spell, as the Argentine was only at the Estadio da Luz for the latter half of the 2022-23 campaign.

Lage did mentor Neto at Wolves, with the winger making 22 appearances under the 49-year-old's tutelage between 2021 and 2022. Speaking of his former protege ahead of his side's FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) Round of 16 clash against Chelsea, the Benfica boss said (via Metro):

"The player I really know is Pedro Neto. He's one of the best wingers in the world. He’s so dangerous because he can go either way on the ball."

Lage also reminisced a funny incident with Fernandez and went on to lavish praise on the 24-year-old. He said:

"There was actually a rumour before Enzo came to Chelsea that he was going to join me at Wolves, so that was funny... In terms of money, Chelsea have one of the best midfielders in the world."

Lage's Benfica will take on Enzo Maresca's Chelsea for a spot in the CWC quarter-final on Saturday (June 28).

"I'm very pleased" - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca makes claim about midfield star Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has claimed that he is 'very pleased' with the way that midfield star Enzo Fernandez has progressed and settled into his system.

At a pre-match press conference ahead of the Blues' CWC clash against Benfica, the Italian tactician also praised the midfielder's demeanour. He said (via Metro):

"I'm very pleased with Enzo, especially because, first of all, he’s a nice boy. He’s polite, he’s a good boy. Then he’s worked very well in all aspects inside the pitch, outside the pitch. Our struggle at the beginning was (for him) to understand the way we want to play. But he is doing fantastic in terms of numbers, goals, assists."

Maresca went on to emphasize the importance of balance in attack, asserting that he wants all of his frontmen to be involved in the gameplay. He added:

"This is what we want from our attacking players.I’ve said many times that I prefer to have the attacking players score 10-12 goal each, rather than just a striker with 40 goals. So his (Enzo's) contribution this season has been top and I am sure next season will be even better."

If Chelsea overcome Benfica, they will take on a Brazilian side - either Palmeiras or Botafogo - in the quarter-final of the FIFA Club World Cup. After their group-stage loss to Brazilian side Flamengo (1-3), they will have to be on top form if they are to have any chance of winning the competition.

