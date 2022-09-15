"He's dead drunk" "Forgot how to play football" - PSG fans destroy 'terrible' 28-year-old for his 'disasterclass' against Maccabi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are destroying club-captain Marquinhos for his performance in the Parisians' 3-1 comeback win over Maccabi Haifa on September 14.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions suffered a massive shock in the first half when Maccabi took the lead.

Tjaronn Chery slotted home following some questionable defending from PSG.

Maccabi duo Chery and Frantzdy Pierrot caused Marquinhos issues at the back. The Brazilian looked less than comfortable up against the two forwards.

Christophe Galtier's men would eventually secure a comeback victory through goals from Paris' deadly front three.

Lionel Messi grabbed the equalizer in the 37th minute. He slotted home an opening in the Maccabi box.

The Argentine then turned provider as he assisted Kylian Mbappe in the 69th minute. The French striker calmly slotted past Josh Cohen.

Neymar wrapped up the win in the 88th minute, smashing past Cohen following Marco Verratti's brilliant floated ball.

However, it was a less than comfortable victory at the Sammy Ofer Stadium.

The Parisians' defense looked anxious at times with Chery and Pierrot putting up a real fight against Galtier's backline.

With such experienced figures at the back in Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos, it was surprising to see them so vulnerable.

Parisian fans backed those sentiments as they took to Twitter to slam the performance of the Brazilian defender:

PSGhub @PSGhub Marquinhos level has dropped tremendously recently. Terrible defending. Marquinhos level has dropped tremendously recently. Terrible defending.

`` @PSG_Giorgos My thoughts on the game :



Fabian Ruuz was pretty good



Mukiele is stiffer than a school bus



Verratti is unbelievable



MNM was horrible to mediocre in both halfs



Marquinhos forgot how to play football.



And Don Vítor Machado Ferreira was MOTM. My thoughts on the game :Fabian Ruuz was pretty goodMukiele is stiffer than a school busVerratti is unbelievableMNM was horrible to mediocre in both halfsMarquinhos forgot how to play football.And Don Vítor Machado Ferreira was MOTM.

Baobab 🇨🇵 @baobab_tv | The new Nicolas Pallois ? #MACPSG Marquinhos vs Maccabi Haifa | Highlight Skills| The new Nicolas Pallois ? Marquinhos vs Maccabi Haifa | Highlight Skills 🔥| The new Nicolas Pallois ? 😱😱 #MACPSG https://t.co/QLsBj1vA6P

Em @psgemz I lowkey can’t stand Marquinhos. I lowkey can’t stand Marquinhos.

👀 @arm2400_ that's what you get for not signing another CB, Marquinhos disasterclass so far but ig it's just "ONE GAME" that's what you get for not signing another CB, Marquinhos disasterclass so far but ig it's just "ONE GAME"

🇦🇱 @Endri7i How is Marquinhos our captain,my head is HOT How is Marquinhos our captain,my head is HOT

`` @PSG_Giorgos What happened to Marquinhos, I've never seen him this bad I'm scared every time hehas to defend What happened to Marquinhos, I've never seen him this bad I'm scared every time hehas to defend

NEXT OF KIN @_MrGentle Why Marquinhos is wearing the captain armband is what I don't understand 🤦🏿‍♂️ Why Marquinhos is wearing the captain armband is what I don't understand 🤦🏿‍♂️

PSG need to tighten up at the back

Not one of Marquinhos' better performances

PSG may have secured a comeback victory but they need to show more bite if they are going to win this season's Champions League.

The Parisians are among the favorites given the extraordinary talent at Galtier's disposal. Messi, Neymar and Mbappe continue to flourish.

However, tonight was a huge reminder of the vulnerabilities that lie in this PSG side who can be pounced upon when they rest on their laurels.

It happened last season when they thought they were cruising through to the quarter-finals against Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Galtier's men are scoring for fun but need to tighten up at the back when teams such as Maccabi counter attack.

There were a number of spaces for Chery and Pierrot to plug at during the first half.

Nevertheless, it is a second consecutive win for PSG in the Champions League and they sit joint-top of Group H with Benfica on six points.

The Parisians travel to the Estádio da Luz to face the Primeira Liga side on October 5.

Edited by Matthew Guyett