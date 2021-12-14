"He's definitely not a centre forward" - Teddy Sheringham reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's best position for Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo's best position in the current Red Devils team.

The Portuguese has been in sublime form since rejoining Manchester United from Juventus last summer. He has scored 13 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for the English giants.

In an exclusive interview with Football London, Sheringham spoke about Ronaldo and said:

"I know Ronaldo has ended up as a centre forward but for me, he's not really a centre forward. He's a wide boy, maybe a number 10 at a push but he's definitely not a centre forward."

Sheringham elucidated his point by adding:

"He scores goals like a centre forward at times, where he scores his headers that you just think 'wow what a great header', standing jump and power it back where it's come from, fantastic but when you talk about centre forwards I talk about Lukaku, Benzema, Harry Kane, people that play that centre forward role."

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano One more step in the right direction. We know what we want and what we have to do in order to get it. It’s up to us! Well done, lads! Let’s go, Devils!💪🏽 One more step in the right direction. We know what we want and what we have to do in order to get it. It’s up to us! Well done, lads! Let’s go, Devils!💪🏽 https://t.co/YQEi9MGEkV

The former Manchester United forward believes Harry Kane is a true number nine, something that Ronaldo cannot be. Sherringham explained:

"Ronaldo couldn't be a centre forward the way Harry Kane plays it, because he doesn't like playing with his back to goal. Ronaldo is one that wants to run onto things and see things in front of him whereas Harry can play the game with his back to goal, front to goal. They're just two completely different number nines."

Manchester United have reportedly been linked with a transfer for Harry Kane over the years. The Tottenham Hotspur superstar was also close to joining Manchester United's domestic rivals Manchester City last summer.

Manchester United beat Manchester City to the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City were in need of a new number nine this summer after letting go of club legend Sergio Aguero. They targeted Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane, but Spurs refused to let him go.

After failing to sign Kane, City shifted their focus to Cristiano Ronaldo, who at the time was playing for Juventus. Pep Guardiola's team were close to wrapping up a deal for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, but Manchester United intervened in the eleventh hour.

The Red Devils made a move to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese captain joined Manchester United shortly afterwards. The move delighted the fans, who were happy to have the forward back at Old Trafford.

Also Read Article Continues below

Cristiano Ronaldo has repaid the faith of Manchester United supporters by single-handedly carrying the club to the knockouts of the UEFA Champions League. He has scored six goals in five games, all of which were difference-makers. He has also scored seven goals in the Premier League for Manchester United.

Edited by Samya Majumdar