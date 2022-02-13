"He’s desperate" - Duncan Castles says Manchester United's top managerial target would take the job 'in a flash'

Duncan Castles has said that PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino would take the Manchester United job 'in a flash.'

Speculation continues to link the Argentinian with the permanent role at Old Trafford. Pochettino has largely failed to impress despite having a star-studded team. They are likely to win the Ligue 1 title on a canter, but the performances under the Argentine have been underwhelming.

That likely prompted Castles to say that the former Tottenham Hotspur manager is desperate for the managerial role at Old Trafford. Castles told The Transfer Window podcast in this regard:

“Mauricio Pochettino would take the job in a flash. He’s desperate to get this job; he’s desperate to get back to English football."

Pochettino spent five years at Tottenham Hotspur, where he enjoyed much success. He transformed the London outfit into a European contender. He took them to the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2019, where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

However, he departed the club after disagreements with chairman Daniel Levy before joining PSG in January 2021. Pochettino's first season at the Parc des Princes was decent, but he failed to land their maiden Champions League title.

The club then went on a massive recruiting spree in the summer. Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and promising Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan were two of many big-name arrivals in a major overhaul.

However, these signings have failed to turn heads, and the club's owners are said to be losing patience with Pochettino. Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the PSG top job for a while.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



"That's a question for the director or the president". Pochettino on Zidane rumours for PSG in case he joins Manchester United in June: "I don't know, it's not up to me to decide. Zidane is a great coach, that's for sure. Also, he is French...", he told @ellarguero "That's a question for the director or the president". Pochettino on Zidane rumours for PSG in case he joins Manchester United in June: "I don't know, it's not up to me to decide. Zidane is a great coach, that's for sure. Also, he is French...", he told @ellarguero. 🇫🇷 #PSG"That's a question for the director or the president". https://t.co/3syAzknaH6

Should Pochettino depart for Manchester United, the Frenchman could arrive at the hot seat at the Parc des Princes.

How Manchester United could line up under Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino's potential arrivals would be the first step in Manchester United's attempt to re-establish themselves as one of Europe's top sides. The transfer dealings in the summer would be of high importance for Pochettino and CEO Richard Arnold should the Argentine take over.

The Telegraph reports that United are targeting Spurs captain Harry Kane, with Pochettino keen to link up with a striker he had much success with.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball According to The Telegraph, Mauricio Pochettino is set to demand the signing of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane if he takes up the Manchester United job. dlvr.it/SJqCT8 According to The Telegraph, Mauricio Pochettino is set to demand the signing of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane if he takes up the Manchester United job. dlvr.it/SJqCT8

Manchester United also need a new defensive midfielder. Declan Rice has been touted with a move to Old Trafford for a while, and Pochettino is an admirer of the England international. During his time at Spurs, he was linked with a £35 million move for Rice.

The 4-2-3-1 formation Pochettino adopted at Spurs could likely be deployed again at United. Pochettino is likely his team's to play balanced possession-style football with an emphasis on high-tempo attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba's futures will have to be under consideration as well. Pochettino's handling of United's current defensive crisis could lead to moves for an energetic young defenders rather than the error-prone current captain Harry Maguire.

Southampton's Mohammed Salisu fits the bill, and could be a shrewd piece of business under a manager renowned for blooding youth.

