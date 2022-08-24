"He’s developed into an even better player" - Erling Haaland hoping to emulate 'insanely good' Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema 

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has opened up about his admiration for Real Madrid centre-forward Karim Benzema, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

The Norwegian international admitted that he aims to emulate Benzema's career and praised the 34-year-old's development over years of hard work.

Haaland completed a move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer for a reported £51 million. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant start to his career at the Etihad Stadium, scoring three goals in just as many Premier League fixtures for the Cityzens.

Haaland shared his thoughts on how he perceives his future, with a special mention of Benzema's successful tenure at the LaLiga giants.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the Norwegian said (via the Manchester Evening News):

"I don’t know what will happen, but it must always be about learning, about developing. You can never stop looking for new ways to become better."

In reference to Benzema's exemplary career, he added:

"Look at Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. He's 34 now, and suddenly he’s developed into an even better player over the last couple of years – that's insanely good. I want to always do that."

Benzema joined Los Blancos in 2009 for £30 million, during one of their most exciting transfer windows that included the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, and Xabi Alonso, among others. The veteran striker has recorded 325 goals and 160 assists in 608 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti confirms plans to retire

Carlo Anecoltti confirms plans to retire

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he plans to end his managerial career with Los Blancos, as per The Sun. The Italian manager's contract is set to expire in 2024.

However, Ancelotti did not dismiss a possible contract extension to continue his stay in Madrid. The former Everton boss merely stated his desire to retire with the La Liga outfit.

The Italian told Il Messagero (via The Sun):

"This stage at Madrid will bring an end to my career. After Real Madrid, I will retire."

Ancelotti also shared his reasons for retiring at the Spanish club. He added:

"Real Madrid is at the very top of football. It makes sense to call it a day after this experience."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar