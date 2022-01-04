“He’s a different kind of player” – Ralf Rangnick claims there isn’t any reason why Cristiano Ronaldo can’t cope with fixture congestion

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is fit enough to play three games in eight days ahead of their clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United, like most top European clubs, have had a jam-packed fixture schedule since the start of the season. The festive fixtures were expected to be even busier. However, a COVID-19 breakout meant that two of United’s recent Premier League games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford were postponed.

Regardless, at the age of 36, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown little sign of slowing down when it comes to his goal involvement. He has 14 goals and three assists in 20 appearances across competitions. His physical standards have left an impact on other Manchester United players as well. Ralf Rangnick claimed he sees no reason why Ronaldo cannot play his third game in eight days against Wolves:

"Today I didn't see any reason why he shouldn't play another game, physically he seems to be fit. He's doing everything, he's a top professional, he's looking after his body, he eats the right things. At the age of 36, I've never seen a player of this age, maybe Ibrahimovic was a bit older, he's a different kind of player. But, I don't see why he shouldn't be able to play 3 games in 8 days.”

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo have plenty of time to salvage season despite jam-packed schedule

Cristiano Ronaldo started both recent domestic fixtures against Newcastle United and Burnley. While United drew 1-1 with Newcastle, Ronaldo scored once and also had an assist in the 3-1 win against Burnley.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was recently reported to be frustrated with progress at Manchester United.

However, there has been tangible improvement in almost all areas since Ralf Rangnick's appointment as interim manager. Manchester United have undergone a steady tactical transformation and they came up with their best performance in a long time against Burnley.

The team is still very much alive in the Champions league and will always have a chance with Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup. They face Atletico Madrid in their Round of 16 matches. An easier set of fixtures domestically is set to allow Manchester United a way back into potentially competing for a top three spot.

If Ralf Rangnick is to earn a long-term contract, Manchester United need to go on a consistent spell. Anything less than qualifying for the Champions league will be considered a disappointment.

Rangnick might also be tempted to further improve the squad and release the deadweight in January. He has given just enough evidence to prove that his team is on the right path.

Edited by Aditya Singh