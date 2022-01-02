"I will definitely not let him go" - Ralf Rangnick rules out Old Trafford exit for 'amazing' Manchester United star

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has ruled out a January exit for Edinson Cavani.

El Matador joined Manchester United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2020. He has only played seven times in the Premier League this season. He has made most of his appearances off the bench as injuries have wreaked havoc on his time on the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo's return last summer to Old Trafford hasn't helped either.

This sparked potential exit rumors, with the striker being linked with a move to Barcelona this month. But Rangnick poured cold water over any such possibility.

“I told him from the very first day, for me he is a highly important player. He’s staying”. Rangnick: “Cavani will definitely NOT leave in January. We spoke about Edi and he knows that I will definitely not let him go — we will definitely need Edi. He’s amazing” 🔴 #MUFC “I told him from the very first day, for me he is a highly important player. He’s staying”. #Cavani Rangnick: “Cavani will definitely NOT leave in January. We spoke about Edi and he knows that I will definitely not let him go — we will definitely need Edi. He’s amazing” 🔴 #MUFC“I told him from the very first day, for me he is a highly important player. He’s staying”. #Cavani https://t.co/9fE5KzDeIA

Speaking to the press ahead of Manchester United's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he said:

"Cavani will definitely NOT leave in January. We spoke about Edi and he knows that I will definitely not let him go — we will definitely need Edi. He’s amazing. I told him from the very first day, for me he is a highly important player. He’s staying.”

Cavani, who will turn 35 next month, has struck only twice in the league, both away from home against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

His contract runs until the end of the 2021-22 season but there's no word on his extension yet.

Donny van de Beek is another player who's touted to be on the brink of an exit with the Dutchman on the fringes of the squad this season.

He's failed to establish himself in the Manchester United starting XI since arriving from Ajax in September 2020. He is rumored to have been seeking greener pastures.

However, the German manager expressed his desire for him to stay too, at least until the end of the season.

Cavani is not certain to stay on at Manchester United

Rangnick has played down all transfer rumors for now but they may resurface if Cavani's form doesn't improve.

The Uruguayan's season so far has been blighted by injuries before having to sit out through COVID-19.

A healthy version of himself in the second half of the campaign may help turn his fortunes around but there's still competition for places.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival and Mason Greenwood's rise have severely limited Cavani's appearances on the field. Hence, the striker may still have to contend with a bench role unless injuries or rotation open up a first-team chance for him.

Cavani has no shortage of suitors in South America, a region his father said last year the striker wishes to play in. Corinthians and Boca Juniors are the two clubs most interested.

