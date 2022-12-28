"He's disappointed of course" - Chelsea manager Graham Potter provides update on Reece James injury 

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has given an update on Reece James' injury that he incurred in the side's 2-0 win over Bournemouth on December 27.

James only returned to action following a long-term knee injury he sustained in mid-October in a 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League.

However, the English right-back managed just 53 minutes against Bournemouth before being substituted due to an injury issue.

Potter has commented on the situation, saying that the injury will be assessed (via the club's official website):

"We will have to see over the next 24 to 48 hours. At the moment it is a bit too soon, but he felt something there so we’ll wait to see the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed at the moment."

The Chelsea manager then commented on James' disappointment in picking up a knock after just returning to full fitness:

"Reece is disappointed of course, and at the moment we're just in a stage where we're hoping that it isn't as bad."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Graham Potter gives an update on Reece James' injury "We're hoping it isn't as bad, we're keeping our fingers crossed"

James missed the FIFA World Cup with England due to the previous injury he incurred.

He was in superb form for the Blues, making 12 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals, and providing as many assists.

The Englishman was substituted for Cesar Azplicueta in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth, with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount on the scoresheet.

Chelsea's Mount is glad to be back following his exploits with England at the FIFA World Cup

Mount scored an impressive strike for Chelsea.

Mount has displayed his joy at being back at Stamford Bridge following Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.

The English attacker took to Twitter, saying:

"Oh it feels good to be back, missed you all.."

Mount scored in the 24th minute with a sumptuous strike which curled past Cherries goalkeeper Mark Travers.

It was his third goal in 22 appearances this season and capped a display that will enthuse Blues fans.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK That was Mason Mount's first Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge in over a year! That was Mason Mount's first Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge in over a year! 💥 https://t.co/zLoIj3jEHA

Mount returned to Stamford Bridge after representing England at the FIFA World Cup, where he had a topsy-turvy time in Qatar.

He made four appearances and started in the Three Lions' 6-2 demolition of IR Iran in their opener.

However, Mount underperformed against the USA in a drab 0-0 draw and lost his place in Gareth Southgate's starting XI.

His return to club football may have been a relief as he looked likely to continue as a squad player for England.

He appeared for just 11 minutes during the side's 2-1 defeat to France in their quarterfinal elimination.

