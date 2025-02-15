"He's not disciplined" - Pundit hits out at Chelsea star after Brighton & Hove Albion loss

Pundit Don Hutchison has criticized Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez following the Blues' 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Friday (February 14). Enzo Maresca's side lost for a second time against the Seagulls in less than a week (2-1 in FA Cup on February 8), leaving them in danger of dropping out of the top four in the league this weekend.

Ad

Chelsea put on arguably their worst showing since Maresca became coach, as they failed to muster a single attempt on target on Friday. The spotlight went on many players, including Argentina international Fernandez, who captained the club at the start.

Speaking to ESPNFC (via Chels HQ's X handle), Hutchison suggested that he felt confused whenever he watched the 24-year-old midfielder this season. He complained of the midfielder's apparent lack of discipline, which caused him to vacate his position in midfield as soon as things went wrong.

Ad

Trending

"The one that worries me is Enzo Fernandez in midfield. Sometimes I have no idea where he's being asked to play. The minute the game starts going away from Chelsea, he starts running all over the pitch and vacates his position. He's not disciplined," Hutchison said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Enzo Fernandez started the game alongside Moises Caicedo in midfield and was captain until Reece James was introduced in the 65th minute. The former Benfica man ended the game with an 80% passing accuracy (61/76) and scored one disallowed goal in the first half for his side. He was uncharacteristically disappointing with his passing, completing one of six long passes attempted, and winning seven of 13 duels contested.

Fernandez lost his place in the Blues' starting XI earlier this season before a fine run of form got him back into the best XI under Maresca. The continued absence of Romeo Lavia through a hamstring injury means that Fernandez can hardly be dropped or granted a rest from the squad.

Ad

Chelsea woes deepen as Brighton hand them thrashing

Chelsea were well-beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League meeting at the Amex Stadium, losing 3-0. The Blues were also dealt a major injury blow as Noni Madueke picked up a hamstring problem in the first half of the clash.

England international Madueke had to leave the pitch after 21 minutes, and the Seagulls took the lead six minutes later. Kaoru Mitoma showed his technical prowess to score a brilliant goal from outside the penalty box. Veteran striker Danny Welbeck set up Yankuba Minteh, who showed great composure to score his side's second goal in the 38th minute.

Gambia international Minteh scored his second of the game in the 63rd minute, effectively putting it to bed despite Chelsea starting the second half strongly. Brighton missed a couple of opportunities to extend the scoreline but did enough to win, bouncing back from their 7-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest in their last league game on February 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback